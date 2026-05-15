Former Badgers Star Nick Boyd Turns Heads at NBA Combine

Despite a tremendous season in which he averaged 20.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists, Nick Boyd's praise on the national scale was modest, at best.

Snubbed from the 1st-Team All-Big Ten, and not even sniffing an All-American team — not even an honorable mention — Boyd's dynamic 2025-26 season in Madison flew under the radar in some ways.

Regardless, Boyd was one of the best point guards the Badgers have ever seen. His competitive fire spread throughout the entire team, and his maturity, leadership and experience were invaluable. Boyd's ability to get to his spot essentially whenever he wanted, while also having the best passing season of his career, was an enormous asset for Wisconsin's high-octane offense.

Through five seasons of college basketball, Boyd's game has steadily grown. He's continued that growth and development into the NBA Combine, where his game has reportedly raised some eyebrows. NBC Sports' John Fanta shouted him out multiple times, especially in the scrimmage portion of the event.

There’s something to be said about longtime, high-level college players who just won throughout the course of their careers. Thought that was on display in the scrimmages from Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Nick Boyd. Both those guys can both fill it up & find others. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) May 13, 2026

Fanta also included Boyd in a list of his "biggest winners" from the scrimmages at the NBA Combine.

"He plays with swagger and it led to results in scrimmages. Boyd has developed a wide array of skills on offense that’s allowed him to become a really crafty scorer. Plucky on D today as well," he said of the former Badger guard.

Boyd is a pure winner

Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) dives for the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Boyd doesn't have the most prototypical NBA body, nor the kind of rare athleticism that makes basketball scouts salivate even when a player is lacking in other areas. But he's simply a winner; his effort is relentless and he'll out-work you on the court.

Thus, it's unsurprising to see Boyd shine the brightest in a scrimmage setting, where size and athletic testing go out the window and it's time to buckle down and play ball.

The point guard also credits the Badgers for putting him in this scenario to impress NBA decision-makers on the biggest stage.

Boyd credits Wisconsin for propelling him to the NBA

Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd (2) listens to head coach Greg Gard. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think it just put me in the national light," he said of his fifth-year senior season in Madison. "Having the impact I did with my teammates and coaches, it was special, and they put me in position to be where I am now."

"I always told myself, even when it sounded crazy and people looked at me crazy, I'm gonna be an NBA player."

Boyd isn't an athletic freak but he's a pure hooper; again, it's unsurprising that he shined in a game-like setting. Still, that's not to say he didn't show off some enticing physical attributes as well.

Boyd ran the three-quarter court spring in 3.07 seconds, tied for the third-fastest time at the entire combine. He's one of the quickest prospects in the entire draft.

After flying under the national radar despite a season for the ages in Madison, Boyd is finally putting the NBA on notice.