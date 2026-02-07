Greg Gard flabbergasted by Badgers late fouls vs Indiana: 'I've never seen that type of call made before'

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday in large part due to two controversial foul calls late in the game.

While it's easy to blame the referees for a loss, the criticism has been unanimous on social media that the zebras got it wrong.

Head coach Greg Gard agreed, but he was careful with the language he used in his postgame press conference.

In particular, he was fired up about the charge called on Nick Boyd with 15 seconds left, in which he thought his guard was fouled by the defense.

"I've never seen anything like that. They're trying to foul. They actually fouled us three times coming up the floor and didn't call them," Gard said. "Offensively, we were driving away from the basket, and I don't know. I don't understand that call. So, I'll get more clarification. I've never seen that type of call made before, so I guess there's a first for everything."

Gard admitted he hasn't had a chance to get a closer look at the second controversial foul call which came against John Blackwell in the final seconds of overtime.

He drew the whistle while defending Hoosiers guard Conor Enright, who lost his balance and fell down.

That play in particular went viral on social media for what looked like textbook defense from Blackwell.

When Gard gets a chance to reivew it, he should be just as dumbfounded.

By then, the emotions of the game will have worn off, so he might not have any incendiary comments to add to his evaluation of the refereeing.

He's the type of coach who will look back at this loss and find all things his team could have done better so that it wasn't in the hands of the referees at the very end.

