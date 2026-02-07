Controversial calls in Wisconsin Badgers' loss to Indiana draw heavy criticism for referees
The Wisconsin Badgers clawed their way back from an 11-point deficit with less than 10 minutes left in regulation to force overtime against Indiana.
They were in prime position to pick up a critical Quad 1 win over the Hoosiers in Bloomington, having possession of the basketball and a one-point lead with the shot clock off.
Instead of closing out the win, the Badgers had a charge called against Nick Boyd with his back to the basket and a foul called against John Blackwell as Lamar Wilkerson fell to the floor while attempting to drive to the hoop with two seconds remaining.
The Hoosiers were in the double bonus, and Wilkerson knocked down both free throws to swing the game in Indiana's favor, 78-77.
Both foul calls warranted plenty of conversation on social media, including from several key figures and outlets in the national media.
Prominent college basketball analysts disagree with foul calls against Wisconsin
It's rare to see so much alignment on controversial calls from national media. While some didn't explicitly oppose the foul calls, they didn't shy away from acknowledging Indiana had some calls go their way down the stretch.
Others staunchly disapproved of the whistles.
What the players and coaches said
Unsurprisingly, both sides were asked postgame about the final sequence of overtime.
Greg Gard, Boyd, Winter and Hoosiers' guard Conor Enright, who drew the charge, all spoke on the matter.
Regardless of the accuracy of the final two calls of the game, the fouls resulted in the Badgers losing an important game for NCAA Tournament seeding.
In ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's Field of 68, Indiana and Wisconsin were both listed as nine seeds.
A Badgers victory would have gone a long way in helping secure a spot in the March Madness field. Instead, Wisconsin will have some work to do in the closing weeks of the regular season in order to feel confident when selection Sunday rolls around.
Cam Wilhorn