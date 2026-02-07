The Wisconsin Badgers clawed their way back from an 11-point deficit with less than 10 minutes left in regulation to force overtime against Indiana.

They were in prime position to pick up a critical Quad 1 win over the Hoosiers in Bloomington, having possession of the basketball and a one-point lead with the shot clock off.

Instead of closing out the win, the Badgers had a charge called against Nick Boyd with his back to the basket and a foul called against John Blackwell as Lamar Wilkerson fell to the floor while attempting to drive to the hoop with two seconds remaining.

The Hoosiers were in the double bonus, and Wilkerson knocked down both free throws to swing the game in Indiana's favor, 78-77.

Both foul calls warranted plenty of conversation on social media, including from several key figures and outlets in the national media.

Prominent college basketball analysts disagree with foul calls against Wisconsin

That charge call on Boyd was terrible. Sorry. Enright moved right into him. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 7, 2026

I feel bad for Wisconsin.. bad calls happen but you dont see so many bad whistles in pivotal situations — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) February 7, 2026

Indiana survives Wisconsin in overtime, couple favorable whistles down the stretch and four huge points from Lamar Wilkerson (25 points) in the final 30 seconds to get the one-point win.



Hoosiers have now won four of their last five with Oregon coming to town on Monday. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 7, 2026

The last 15 seconds of Indiana-Wisconsin was officiated the way you'd expect a road game in the Big Ten to get officiated. I'm not sure about either of those calls. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 7, 2026

It's rare to see so much alignment on controversial calls from national media. While some didn't explicitly oppose the foul calls, they didn't shy away from acknowledging Indiana had some calls go their way down the stretch.

Others staunchly disapproved of the whistles.

lol what an awful foul call against Wisconsin. Indiana guy out of control. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 7, 2026

Indiana beat Wisconsin off this foul call.. yikes that is pathetic pic.twitter.com/seyTAFYf1y — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) February 7, 2026

That was an unbelievably bad foul call on Wisconsin’s John Blackwell.



Wilkerson was falling down on his own accord.



Indiana takes the lead on two FTs. Hoosier might get a Hail Mary here in OT. — Made For March (@madeformarch) February 7, 2026

The Indiana-Wisconsin officials need to be investigated.



They just handed the Hoosiers a win with 15 seconds left in OT: pic.twitter.com/mfEBzSoHZk — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) February 7, 2026

Indiana gets bailed out in the final minute of OT after blowing a 13-point lead in the second half against Wisconsin. Critical win for the Hoosiers’ tournament hopes. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 7, 2026

What the players and coaches said

Unsurprisingly, both sides were asked postgame about the final sequence of overtime.

Greg Gard, Boyd, Winter and Hoosiers' guard Conor Enright, who drew the charge, all spoke on the matter.

#Badgers coach Greg Gard on Nick Boyd’s charging call with 15.1 seconds left: “I’ve never seen anything like that.”



Were the last two calls consistent with the calls the rest of the game? “No.” — Michael McCleary (@MikeJMcCleary) February 7, 2026

Nick Boyd on the offensive fouls.



"Tough call. We just put ourselves in that position."



Nolan Winter on John Blackwell's last foul.



"To put it in the refs hands is not what we want to do."#Badgers — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 7, 2026

Conor Enright confirms IU intended to try and trap and turnover Wisconsin on that last possession. Says eventually he just tried to foul, saw an opportunity to try and draw a charge.



"I figured, if I'm gonna foul, I might as well try to get a charge. It worked out." #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 7, 2026

Regardless of the accuracy of the final two calls of the game, the fouls resulted in the Badgers losing an important game for NCAA Tournament seeding.

In ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's Field of 68, Indiana and Wisconsin were both listed as nine seeds.

A Badgers victory would have gone a long way in helping secure a spot in the March Madness field. Instead, Wisconsin will have some work to do in the closing weeks of the regular season in order to feel confident when selection Sunday rolls around.

