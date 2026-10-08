Greg Gard Names Wisconsin Basketball's Most Improved Player at Big Ten Media Days

We're deep into football season, with the Badgers sitting at a strong 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play at the bye week nearly halfway into the season.

But Wisconsin basketball is right around the corner too, with the Badgers attending Big Ten media days in Rosemont, Illinois, at the conference's headquarters, following their local media day in Madison.

Head coach Greg Gard brought his senior seven-foot stretch center Nolan Winter, who would've been one of the most coveted players in the entire country had he left Wisconsin, as well as dynamic Miami University transfer wing Eian Elmer, who shoots 42% from distance in his career and can absolutely jump out of the gym.

Those two are the obviously some of the biggest keys for Wisconsin basketball this year, especially Winter, whom the entire team figures to run through. But another theme of the 2026-27 Badgers before the season tips off has been the team's depth, much of which is fueled by the development of returning players.

One particular returnee in the frontcourt has caught Gard's attention this offseason. According to Nick Osen of 247Sports, Gard called sophomore center Will Garlock "maybe our most improved player."

Gard: “Will Garlock is maybe our most improved player.” #Badgers — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) October 8, 2026

Garlock averaged just 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds across 6.8 minutes per game last season as a freshman. He played in 30 contests, but was seldom used as effectively Wisconsin's No. 4 big man behind Winter, Austin Rapp and Alexis Bieliauskas. Now, ahead of his sophomore season, he's poised for a much bigger role even as the Badgers retained Winter and Rapp and added uber-athletic Hofstra transfer forward Victory Onuetu.

Where Garlock could grow this season

“Confidence. I mean, he’s 19 now instead of 17 or 18 when he got here. The experience," Gard said at a July practice as to the biggest difference with Garlock this season.

"I’ve always said that; you can’t replicate what experience can do. Some of that may have been not pleasant last year. For him to understand how important the spring is gonna be, how he’s attacked the weight room this summer. But I think the experience he got last year from a playing standpoint set the platform, set the foundation for him to take this type of step."

Again, Garlock only averaged 6.8 minutes per game last season, But across 30 contests, that's extremely valuable experience, and Garlock should be much better for having been thrown into the fires of Big Ten frontcourts as a freshman.

Wisconsin forward Will Garlock. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big man also said he's working on stretching the floor and developing a respectable if not devastatingly effective three-point shot:

"Obviously Nolan and Aussie do a great job of spacing the floor. If I could develop, maybe not shoot the volume they shoot the threes. But if I could knock down an open three every game, I think that could really help us. A big area I’m improving on is shooting and being able to stretch the floor. So that makes it easier on the guards getting downhill, and it’s a really fun way to play," Garlock said on the Brian Butch podcast this summer.

Winter and Rapp are obviously the headliners of this Wisconsin front line, and Onuetu is an extremely intriguing transfer addition in his own right. But the development of the home-grown Garlock looks to be vital for the Badgers as well ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.