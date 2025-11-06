How John Blackwell and Nick Boyd can be a dynamic combination for the Wisconsin Badgers
MADISON, Wis. - There's no grand secret of what the University of Wisconsin is trying to do offensively every night.
With an accelerated tempo, the Badgers want to get downhill on every play, every offensive possession, and touch the paint. Doing so opens up a plethora of options while stressing all aspects of a defense. Having big forwards and centers at the rim is one way to attack, but it's a whole other animal when a team like the Badgers can have guards Nick Boyd and John Blackwell make life miserable for an opponent with their contrasting styles,
"We don't think nobody can guard us," Blackwell said.
That confidence and lethal one-two punch from the backcourt was on full display in the 96-64 victory over Campbell to open the season. UW's starting guards combined for 52 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor. It was an extension from the exhibition season when they combined for 39 against Oklahoma and 20 against UW-Platteville while still getting their timing down.
It's foreshadowing that could make No.24 Wisconsin dangerous and championship worthy once that chemistry develops over the course of the next several weeks and month, especially because of each player's different background and skill set.
Boyd has tasted success at the college level, leading Florida Atlantic to a run to the Final Four in 2023. His teams are now 41-13 when he scores in double figures and he facilitates, having at least four assists in 17 games last season with San Diego State (the Aztecs were 14-3 in those games).
Head coach Greg Gard calls him "a jet," playing fast and pushing the tempo, which can be to his benefit. When he sees a sliver of spacing in the defense, his ability to attack can lead to shots and points at the rim. During the exhibition season, Boyd attacks the defensive rim for a rebound, shot toward the other end of the floor, and drew a foul on a layup attempt.
Sometimes that speed is to his detriment, like when he fired a pass over his head to an unsuspecting Nolan Winter that led to a turnover.
"I don't think (former MLB catcher) Johnny Bench could have caught that thing," Gard said. "I mean, it whistled."
But if Boyd is Wisconsin's crescendo, then Blackwell is the offense's steady tempo.
Blackwell never looked out of sorts on Monday and didn't seem like he forced any of his 19 shots. He spent his 34 minutes on the floor either forcing his way to high-percentage looks at the rim, generated space for a mid-range game he's worked tirelessly at, squared up to tie his career high with six three-pointers, and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the foul line.
“He’s a very good athlete, so you’re nervous about pressuring up into him too much because he’s got burst and athleticism to get behind you and get on the rim," Campbell head coach John Andrzejek said. "But at the same time, if you just gap him, he can really shoot, too. So it puts you in a bind.”
Gard was never worried when Blackwell declared for the NBA Draft after last season. Not only did Blackwell express his intention to return to the program, but Gard felt the draft process would clue Blackwell in on what he needed to do to grow his game.
The results of that experience caused Blackwell to change how he trains, change his body, and push him into a leadership role the Badgers desperately needed after graduating six seniors.
“It showed him how good he can be, and it also showed him he is not good enough yet,” Gard said. “He’s hungry. He's very driven. He's very humble. You won't know by being around he's this type of player.”
That drive was one of the reasons Boyd was drawn to Wisconsin over countless suitors this past spring, including North Carolina. Boyd has been at his best in his career when surrounded by other alphas.
At Florida Atlantic, Boyd played with first-team all-conference selections Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin (as well as future first-team All-Big Ten selection Vlad Golden). Boyd did the dirty work and averaged 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.4 minutes.
He was missing that last season with the Aztecs, which was eliminated in the NCAA Tournament First Four.
With a guy like Blackwell and the other pieces Wisconsin has surrounded him with, Boyd has a group that could have the makings of a dynamic offense.
"Sometimes I get in the paint, the paint is collapsing, and he is wide open," Boyd said. "We can get downhill so dynamically, it allows us to have open looks. His pressure on the rim opens it up for me and his pressure allows me to get some threes off. That's what I'm looking to do.
"It takes a load off myself to do everything. I'm glad I'm in the backcourt with him."