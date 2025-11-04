Biggest takeaways from No.24 Wisconsin Badgers 96-64 win over Campbell
MADISON, Wis. - Game one for the University of Wisconsin had the typical season-opening missteps, especially for a rotation breaking in seven new players.
The offense at times lacked flow and punch, ball security was sloppy, players weren't in the right places at the right times, defensive lapses with rotations and communications left open shooters, and decision making wasn't always on the point.
So, the Badgers putting up 96 on the scoreboard and scoring 29 of the game's 31 points is
It says a lot about this group. There definitely were some stretches where we looked a little lost out there. It's the first game of the season. It's not going to be perfect. It's not going to be smooth sailing out there. For us to see a little adversity, fight through it, and still put up 96 points, it shows a lot about what this group can be and is. It shows the firepower we have on the offensive side.
Adversity struck No.24 Wisconsin multiple times in Monday's opener, but the Badgers usually had a response during their 96-64 victory over Campbell at the Kohl Center. The impact primarily came on the offensive end, when the starting backcourt of junior John Blackwell (31 points) and senior Nick Boyd (21) scored over 54 percent of the team's points and junior Nolan Winter's debut at center earned him a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds).
Good offense usually inspires good defense. Wisconsin held the Fighting Camels to no field goals over the final 10:35 and forced 19 turnovers, locking up its own ball security in the process with only one turnover in the final 11:30.
"This group is continuing to try and find out who they are," head coach Greg Gard said. "It'll be different guys, different nights, but there's a lot of good things we'll draw from (this)."
Here are my takeaways from night one of the regular season.
Wisconsin found another gear down the stretch
Letting a team that shot 59.3 percent in the first half hang around well into the second half is usually a recipe for disaster. The Badgers took the lead with 11:19 remaining in the first half and built it to as many as 15 before seeing Campbell cut the deficit to five on three separate occasions, including with just 8:37 to go.
It was at that point that Wisconsin stopped playing with its prey.
It's hard to tell what end of the court was more impactful down the stretch. The Badgers made eight of their next 11 shots on what ended up being a 29-2 run. Eleven of those points came from Blackwell, who started the flourish with a layup off his defensive rebound and followed with three-pointers on three possessions to build the advantage.
"I saw a couple go in and just do what I do best, try to go score and help my team," Blackwell said.
The same could be said for the defense stringing together stops. There were positives and building blocks in the first half from a defensive perspective. Guard Jack Janicki came off the bench to register four steals, including ones on consecutive possessions, and a block that led to an empty possession.
However, the Badgers strung together only one stretch where Campbell missed more than two consecutive field goals in the first half and allowed the visitors to be shooting 57.5 percent with 10:35 left.
Over the final 15 possessions, Wisconsin forced seven turnovers, limited Campbell to only three offensive rebounds, and no made field goals on 10 attempts.
The improvement came from better defense around the rim. Eight of Campbell's 16 made field goals came from the paint in the first half while others were a direct result of dribble penetration. That number was cut to six in the second half.
UW was played defense without fouling. While making its run, Campbell drew only two fouls and went just 2-for-3 from the line.
"Every time we get game reps, it's something we have to build on in a positive way," Gard said. "Every thing is a learning opportunity."
Blackwell has elevated his play
The means in which Blackwell attacked offensively was noticeable and impactful. He mixed his game with a variety of offensive looks: drives to the rim, catch-and-shoot, step-back, and perimeter shots. He was efficient across the board: 4-for-8 from two, 6-for-11 from three, 5-for-5 from the line.
“The (NBA) pre-draft experience last year was good for him," Gard said. "It showed him how good he can be, and it also showed him he was not good enough yet. He’s hungry.”
Blackwell said a big part of his growth was being more "locked in" on every shot and taking mechanically-sound shots rather than forcing off-balanced attempts. Ten toes toward the basket was his mantra, as well as staying locked into his offense throughout the game.
"The biggest jump for me is mentally from my freshman year to sophomore year," Blackwell said. "I'm young and now I'm an upperclassman. Mentally, just being better for myself and definitely for my teammates and coaches."
It was weird for Winter to call Blackwell "an old guy" considering they have grown up in the Wisconsin program together coming from the same 2023 recruiting class. And considering together they represented 66.7 percent of Wisconsin's returning rotation from last season, the duo has spent quite a bit of time together.
And from Winter's perspective, he's said his classmate take a huge leap from a mentally standpoint.
"His mindset and his leadership role that he came into throughout this offseason is what he really worked on," Winter said. "Being out there and being a leader for the team. As a returner, you could really see that. He took a huge step for us in that role. That's huge to have someone like John out there for us."
Wisconsin wants Winter to have Blackwell's tenacity
Winter posted his fourth-career double-double, which included six offensive rebounds and a three-pointer (he averaged less than one per game last season). The Badgers are 15-3 when Winter reaches double figures and, like Blackwell, it was evident that Winter's added weight combined with his ability to move around the floor makes him a tough matchup, especially for mid-major programs who can't match his 7-foot frame.
The next step for Winter is for him to develop the same level of confidence that Blackwell garnered during his offseason experiences.
"I want his body language, his approach, his mindset (to be the same) that Blackwell's had," Gard said. "When he steps on the floor, he's the best guy at seven feet that's out there and show it every night."
By the numbers
9 - Wisconsin shot 50.7 percent (23-for-52) from the field, averaging 1.371 points per possession. The Badgers hit 50 percent or better in nine games in 2024-25.
10 - Wisconsin won its home opener for the 10th-consecutive season and the 27th time in the last 28 years. UW is 10-0 in home openers under Gard.
21 - In his Wisconsin debut, graduate student Nick Boyd finished with 21 points (7-7 FTs). His 21 points matches Josh Gasser for the second-highest total in a Badgers debut since at least 2000, trailing only John Tonje's 23 points from last season.
23.6 - During the Gard era, UW has won its 10 home openers by an average margin of 23.6 points per game.
90 - The Badgers scored 96 points, the team’s highest-scoring output since a 116-85 win over Iowa on Jan. 3, 2025. The Badgers reached 90 points in four games last season.