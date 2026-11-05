How to watch, stream, and listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin hopes its second game is closer to its standard.



The Badgers won Monday's season opener, a 75-68 victory over Denver, but dealt with struggles beyond the typical first-game jitters. Seeing its rotation get out-of-sync with foul trouble and struggling with defensive breakdowns and poor free throw shooting, Wisconsin (1-0) nearly blew a 17-point lead in the second half.



"We didn't play to our standard," head coach Greg Gard said. "Regardless of score, regardless of opponent, we talk about how we want to play the game. We didn't ... We have to continue to strive for what the standards are of how we try to play."

He's only officially played one college game, but it's pretty clear that point guard Owen Foxwell brings something different to the #Badgers https://t.co/JGzqhaZbqM — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 4, 2026

It wasn't all bad. New guard Eian Elmer finished with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals, freshman point guard Owen Foxwell had 14 points and seven assists, and fifth-year guard Braeden Carrington had 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists. The ability of Wisconsin's guards to attack the rim and UW's size around the rim gave the Badgers a 46-18 edge in points in the paint.

"We had a lot of chances in that game to put it away, especially in that first half," Foxwell said. "A few mental lapses, back cuts, offensive rebounds, just keeping them in the game and keeping them energized, it's just stuff that we need to clean up."

Delaware opened its season with a one-sided 105-44 victory over Division 3 opponent Notre Dame of Maryland on Monday. The Fightin' Blue Hens (1-0) shot 59.2 percent, 46.4 percent from three, and had 28 assists on 42 baskets.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs

How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Blue Hens?

Date: Friday, Nov.6

Start time: 6:30 p.m. central

TV channel: None

Streaming: BTN+



You can watch B1G+ on your TV by using a compatible streaming device or smart TV app, as a traditional cable subscription is not required. A subscription is required with plans costing $12.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Blue Hens?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being 1310 WIBA-AM, FOX Sports 1070, and 101.5 WIBA-FM in the Madison area and 620 WTMJ-AM and 94.5 ESPN in Milwaukee. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 268 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-American Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

The info on this week's opponent

All-time vs. Delaware: 0-0

All-time vs. Conference USA: Wisconsin leads 8-2

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: Dec. 14, 2023, Madison, Wis., Badgers won, 75-60, against Jacksonville State.



Badgers' 2026 nonconference schedule

All times Central



Nov.2: Denver, W 75-68

Nov.6: Delaware, 6:30 p.m.

Nov.10: Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Nov.15: Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nov.19: vs. Seton Hall (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), 7:30 p.m.

Nov.20: vs. N.C. State/Murray State (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), TBD

Nov.25: Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.

Dec.5: at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Dec.12: vs. Villanova (in Philadelphia), 11 a.m.

Dec.19: vs. Auburn (in Nashville), 3 p.m.

Dec.22: Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Dec.30: Colorado State, 7 p.m.