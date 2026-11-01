How to watch, stream and listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Denver Pioneers

Wisconsin basketball is ready to start having its games actually count.



After a lengthy preseason and three exhibition games, Wisconsin is ready to start building its profile when it opens the 2026-27 season against the Denver Pioneers at the Kohl Center on Monday night.



The first home game of the season has been kind to the Badgers. Wisconsin has won 10 straight home openers and 27 of its last 28.



Both rosters are filled with new faces. Wisconsin brought in eight new players to its roster while 12 of Denver's 14 players are new to the Pioneers' program.



This will be the third meeting between the two schools, which have not faced each other since 1988.

How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Pioneers?

Date: Monday, Nov.2

Start time: 6:30 p.m. central

TV channel: None

Streaming: BTN+



You can watch B1G+ on your TV by using a compatible streaming device or smart TV app, as a traditional cable subscription is not required. A subscription is required with plans costing $12.99 pe month or $89.99 per year

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Pioneers?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being 1310 WIBA-AM, FOX Sports 1070, and 101.5 WIBA-FM in the Madison area and 620 WTMJ-AM and 94.5 ESPN in Milwaukee. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 85 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-American Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Nov.1



Odds: Badgers by 22.5

Over/under: 159.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-10000), Denver (+1850)

The info on this week's opponent

Badgers vs Pioneers



All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 2-0

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time, regular season in Madison: Wisconsin leads 2-0

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 2

Last meeting, regular season: Dec. 14, 1988, Madison, Wis., Badgers won, 89-34

Badgers nonconference schedule

All times Central



Nov.2: Denver, 6:30 p.m.

Nov.6: Delaware, 6:30 p.m.

Nov.10: Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Nov.15: Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nov.19: vs. Seton Hall (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), 7:30 p.m.

Nov.20: vs. N.C. State/Murray State (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), TBD

Nov.25: Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.

Dec.5: at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Dec.12: vs. Villanova (in Philadelphia), 11 a.m.

Dec.19: vs. Auburn (in Nashville), 3 p.m.

Dec.22: Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Dec.30: Colorado State, 7 p.m.