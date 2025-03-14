How to watch, stream Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State TV channel, prediction
The Wisconsin men are on the cusp of returning to the Big Ten Conference Tournament title game after knocking off UCLA Friday, 86-70.
To get there, the Badgers will need to defeat Michigan State, the top-seed and regular season conference champion.
Wisconsin and Michigan State collide at noon CT live on CBS and Paramount+ from Indianapolis. The Spartans advanced with a win over Oregon.
John Tonje was 6 of 6 from the 3-point line, scoring 26 as the Badgers sank a tournament-tying 19 triples in all. Tonje also had nine rebounds and four assists.
Earlier in the year, Michigan State picked up a 71-62 victory in East Lansing, Michigan over Wisconsin, who has won three of four since.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State in men’s Big Ten Tournament basketball action
When: noon CT | Saturday, March 15
Where: Gainbridge FIeldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: CBS
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Michigan State 70
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.