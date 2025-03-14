All Badgers

How to watch, stream Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State TV channel, prediction

Spot in Big Ten Tournament final on line when Wisconsin faces Michigan State

Dana Becker

John Blackwell and Wisconsin take on Michigan State Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
John Blackwell and Wisconsin take on Michigan State Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin men are on the cusp of returning to the Big Ten Conference Tournament title game after knocking off UCLA Friday, 86-70.

To get there, the Badgers will need to defeat Michigan State, the top-seed and regular season conference champion.

Wisconsin and Michigan State collide at noon CT live on CBS and Paramount+ from Indianapolis. The Spartans advanced with a win over Oregon.

John Tonje was 6 of 6 from the 3-point line, scoring 26 as the Badgers sank a tournament-tying 19 triples in all. Tonje also had nine rebounds and four assists.

Earlier in the year, Michigan State picked up a 71-62 victory in East Lansing, Michigan over Wisconsin, who has won three of four since. 

Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. UCLA on Friday, March 14:

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State in men’s Big Ten Tournament basketball action

When: noon CT | Saturday, March 15

Where: Gainbridge FIeldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Michigan State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: CBS

Our Prediction: Wisconsin 74, Michigan State 70

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

Published
