How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Following a disheartening and controversial overtime loss at Indiana Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin stays on the road to take one of the nation's most prolific offenses in No.8 Illinois tonight at the State Farm Center.



The Badgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) are 3-2 on the road in Big Ten play, which includes a win at No.2 Michigan last month, but Wisconsin walked away from Saturday's 78-77 overtime loss feeling like one slipped away.



UW trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, the fourth straight game the Badgers trailed by double digits in the first half, and were behind for over 37 minutes of game time. However, the Badgers led by four in the final minute of regulation and by three in the final minute of overtime but couldn't close the game.



"Toughness has grown within them since the first of the year that they didn't have in them consistently in 2025," head coach Greg Gard said. "That puts us in position. When things don't go well, they continue to battle. They did a terrific job of battling back (Saturday), but you got to be able to make one more play."

The Fighting Illini (20-4, 11-2) led by as many as nine points early in the second half but couldn't hold on an 85-82 overtime loss to No.10 Michigan State on Saturday, snapping the Illini's 12-game winning streak.



Having already secured a seventh straight 20-win season under Brad Underwood, one of only three programs to achieve that feat, Illinois ranks fourth in the latest NET rankings and leads the nation with five Quad 1A wins.



Illinois has won six straight home games and is 12-1 at State Farm Center this season, the program's best start since also opening 12-1 at home in 2019-20. The Illini are averaging 88.6 points per game at home, with an average scoring margin of +24.2 ppg.



Trailing Michigan by one game in the conference standings, Illinois leads the country in adjusted offensive efficiency with 131.0 points per 100 possessions. Putting that number in perspective, Wisconsin's national runner-up team of 2015 finished the year with its efficiency at 129.0.



Illinois has won nine of the last 10 meetings in the series.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Illinois?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Start time: 7 p.m. central

TV channel: NBCSN (John Fanta and Robbie Hummel)

Streaming: Peacock



To stream NBCSN (now largely integrated into Peacock and other NBC platforms), you can use live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV (Orange + Blue). The NBC Sports app also allows streaming by authenticating with a cable/satellite provider, while Peacock Premium provides access to live sports content.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Illini?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 389 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Feb.9



Odds: Illinois by 11.5

Over/under: 155.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (+550), Illinois (-855)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 12-11

Wisconsin's ATS record as away team: 4-1

Wisconsin's ATS record as away underdog: 2-1

Wisconsin's ATS record with equal rest as opponent: 2-2

Series info on tonight's opponent

All-time, regular season: Illinois leads 114-88

All-time, postseason: Illinois leads 4-3

All-time, in Champaign: Illinois leads 71-28

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: February 18, 2025, Madison, Wisconsin won, 95-74

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five



Jan.22: at Penn State, W 98-71

Jan.25: USC, L 71-73

Jan.28: Minnesota, W 67-63

Jan.31: Ohio State, W 92-82

Feb.7: at Indiana, L 77-78 OT



Next Five

Feb.10: at No.8 Illinois, 7 p.m.

Feb.13: No.10 Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Feb.17: at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Feb.22: Iowa, 3 p.m.

Feb.25: at Oregon, 10 p.m.

