How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers

The University of Wisconsin is refreshed and ready to start a challenging sprint to the finish.



Getting six days off after knocking off Ohio State, the Badgers begin a stretch of playing five of their next seven on the road when they face Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday morning.



Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) has taken full advantage of its longest break since late December, getting a chance to develop some younger players on the roster, fine tune some things for the final two months of the season and, most importantly, to get healthier from multiple nagging injuries.



The break comes at a good time considering the Badgers are going to spend the rest of the month loading up on frequent flier miles.

UW will take road trips to Seattle, Eugene, Columbus, Champaign, and Bloomington, as well as play a pair of Quad-1 games at home (six in all) in a month that will play an integral role in its postseason path.



Like many coaches, Greg Gard doesn't look at the totality of the schedule, only what's next in front, and won't make a big deal of playing away from home.



"If you make a big deal about something, where you are traveling, who you are playing (or) when, it just becomes bigger than it needs to be," he said. "When you're flying around on private planes, eating nice meals, and playing basketball, it's a first world problem if you have a complaint about it."



Indiana (15-8, 6-6) rebounded from a four-game losing streak (vs. Nebraska, at Michigan State, vs. Iowa, at Michigan) by winning three of its last four, including a home victory over Purdue and a double-overtime triumph at UCLA.



Lamar Wilkerson has averaged 25.8 points over his past four games, including a 33-point, four-rebound, three-steal performance at USC Tuesday. Nick Dorn had averaged 20.3 points over his previous four games before being held to six points against the Trojans, while Tucker DeVries has averaged 7.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his past three games.



Wisconsin went 24-3 against the Hoosiers from 2008-2022, but the two teams have split the last four meetings with each winning on the home court.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7

Start time: 11 a.m. central

TV channel: FOX (Kevin Kugler and LaPhonso Ellis)



You can stream a sports game on Fox by subscribing to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV, or by subscribing to FOX One, a dedicated streaming service from FOX. Alternatively, you can use the official FOX Sports app by authenticating with the credentials from your existing pay TV or streaming service subscription.

Wisconsin has played some of its best defensive basketball with a smaller lineup on the floor. Of course, the #Badgers are learning that any five-man combination is productive with a point guard like Nick Boyd on the floor https://t.co/WHautfacHs — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) February 6, 2026

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Hoosiers?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 381 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin forward Charlie Wills (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Feb.6



Odds: Indiana by 4.5

Over/under: 155.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (+154), Indiana (-190)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 11-11

Wisconsin's ATS record as away underdog: 1-1

Wisconsin's ATS record with at least four days off: 4-3

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 6-9

Series info on this afternoon's opponent

All-time, regular season: Indiana leads 97-78

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 3-2

All-time, in Bloomington: Indiana leads 57-30

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: February 4, 2025, Madison, Wisconsin won, 76-64

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five



Jan.17: Rutgers, W 96-87

Jan.22: at Penn State, W 98-71

Jan.25: USC, L 71-73

Jan.28: Minnesota, W 67-63

Jan.31: Ohio State, W 92-82



Next Five

Feb.7: at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Feb.10: at No.5 Illinois, 7 p.m.

Feb.13: No.10 Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Feb.17: at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Feb.22: Iowa, 3 p.m.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: