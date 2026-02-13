How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Michigan State Spartans

The University of Wisconsin has proven itself to be a giant killer on the road in Big Ten play. The Badgers now have an opportunity to show they can win those types of games at home.



Following its second road victory over an Associated Press Top-10 opponent, Wisconsin faces No.10 Michigan State tonight at the Kohl Center.



Winners of six of its last eight games, Wisconsin (17-7, 9-4 Big Ten) has two of the best wins in the country over that stretch, giving No.2 Michigan its only loss on the season in Ann Arbor on Jan.10 and knocking off No.8 Illinois in overtime on Tuesday night.



The Badgers trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half but got a combined 67 points from senior guard Nick Boyd (25), junior guard John Blackwell (24), and sophomore forward Austin Rapp (18) to help outscore the Illini, 33-19, the final 13:10 of regulation and overtime.

Sold out, stripe out



We'll see ya tomorrow night, @AreaRed pic.twitter.com/Tmgab0tbV6 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 13, 2026

"I've had confidence in them, but I knew we had some things we had to get better at," head coach Greg Gard said. "Ultimately, I can say things, I can show them, they have to go perform, and they have to do it. That's where your real confidence comes from, from them performing, preparing, taking ownership in it.



"Their confidence is growing just from their own success. You can point them in the direction. You can show them the way, but they got to paint the picture. They got to go do it themselves."



After playing poorly in consecutive losses to No.2 Michigan and at Minnesota, the Spartans (20-4, 10-3) regrouped with an 85-82 overtime victory over Illinois last Friday.



Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 26 points and handed out 15 assists in the win. Paired with a veteran frontcourt in forwards Jaxon Kohler (12.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg) and Coen Carr (11.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and center Carson Cooper (10.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Fears has scored in double figures in 12 straight games and is No.1 in the country in assist rate (53.5 percent) and second in the league in free-throw percentage (89.9).



"Going on the road is always difficult," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. "Going to Wisconsin, since it's been big games we've played over the years, it's one of the better places to play in the league."



After losing eight straight games to the Spartans from February 2016 to January 2020, Wisconsin has won six of the last 10 meetings, including a victory in last year's Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State?

Date: Friday, Feb. 13

Start time: 7 p.m. central

TV channel: FOX (Jason Benetti and Steve Smith)



You can stream a sports game on Fox by subscribing to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV, or by subscribing to FOX One, a dedicated streaming service from FOX. Alternatively, you can use the official FOX Sports app by authenticating with the credentials from your existing pay TV or streaming service subscription.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Spartans?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 84 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Feb.12



Odds: Michigan State by 1.5

Over/under: 146.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-102), Michigan State (-118)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 13-11

Wisconsin's ATS record as home team: 7-7

Wisconsin's ATS record as home underdog: 0-1

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 7-9

Series info on tonight's opponent

All-time, regular season: Michigan State leads 79-65

All-time, postseason: Michigan State leads 8-5

All-time, in Madison: Wisconsin leads 48-28

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: March 2, 2025, East Lansing, Mich., Michigan State won, 71-62

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five

Jan.25: USC, L 71-73

Jan.28: Minnesota, W 67-63

Jan.31: Ohio State, W 92-82

Feb.7: at Indiana, L 77-78 OT

Feb.10: at No.8 Illinois, W 92-90 OT



Next Five

Feb.13: No.10 Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Feb.17: at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Feb.22: Iowa, 3 p.m.

Feb.25: at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Feb. 28: at Washington, 3 p.m.

