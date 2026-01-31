How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Fresh off beating border rival Minnesota for the 11th straight time, Wisconsin closes its three-game homestand against fellow NCAA Tournament bubble team Ohio State at the Kohl Center this afternoon.



It's been an up-and-down week for the Badgers (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten), shooting a season-low 34 percent in Sunday's loss to USC and scoring only 16 points on 17.9 percent shooting in the first half against Minnesota. UW survived the upset by shooting 70 percent in the second half and erasing an 18-point halftime deficit, tied for the largest comeback in school history.



"We just have fight, and I think we're more together," said Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, who scored a game-high 23 points. "Games like that earlier in the season, we got down, and we just dropped our heads. This game, we kept fighting and chipping away.

The Buckeyes (14-6, 6-4) rank fourth in the conference in adjusted offensive efficiency and have taken advantage of a lighter conference schedule. Ohio State is 5-1 against conference teams currently under .500 and have yet to beat a power-conference opponent with a winning record outside of Ohio.



The Buckeyes have leaned heavily on their big three of Bruce Thornton, John Mobley, and Devin Royal. Thornton is one of just five players nationally averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, Mobley has scored 20 or more points in each of the last five games, and Royal is the team's leading rebounder at 5.7 boards per game.



This is the first of two important meeting between the two programs over the next 18 days, with the second meeting in Columbus on February 17. Both teams are separated by one spot in the KenPom rankings and six spots in the NCAA NET rankings.



It's fitting considering how close the recent series has been between the two teams. Over the last 13 meetings dating back to 2017, Wisconsin holds an 8-5 edge but just a four-point edge in the overall score 891-887.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Ohio State?

Date: Saturday, Jan.31

Start time: 1 p.m. central

TV channel: FOX (Jason Benetti and Steve Smith)



You can stream a sports game on Fox by subscribing to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV, or by subscribing to FOX One, a dedicated streaming service from FOX. Alternatively, you can use the official FOX Sports app by authenticating with the credentials from your existing pay TV or streaming service subscription.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Buckeyes?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 372 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Jan.30

Odds: Wisconsin by 4.5

Over/under: 156.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-185), Ohio State (+150)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 10-11

Wisconsin's ATS record as the favorite: 9-8

Wisconsin's ATS record as a home favorite: 6-6

Wisconsin's ATS record in conference games: 5-5

Series info on tonight's opponent

All-time, regular season: Ohio State leads 90-79

All-time, postseason: Ohio State leads 5-1

All-time, in Madison: Wisconsin leads 52-34

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 3

Last meeting, regular season: January 14, 2025, Madison, Wisconsin won, 70-68

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five

Jan.13: at Minnesota, W 78-75

Jan.17: Rutgers, W 96-87

Jan.22: at Penn State, W 98-71

Jan.25: USC, L 71-73

Jan.28: Minnesota, W 67-63



Next Five

Jan.31: Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Feb.7: at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Feb.10: at No.9 Illinois, 7 p.m.

Feb.13: No.7 Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Feb.17: at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

