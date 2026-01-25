How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. USC Trojans

Coming off the biggest road victory in the Greg Gard era, the University of Wisconsin looks to continues its winning streak when it hosts USC for the first time at the Kohl Center and the first time in Madison since 1946.



Registering a 98-71 victory at Penn State on Thursday night, the Badgers (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten) scored the most points in a Big Ten road game in 55 years and registered their biggest margin of victory in a conference game in 12 years.



Five Badgers scored in double figures, led by Braeden Carrington, who had 17 points in the first half. John Blackwell added 17 points, while Nolan Winter posted 13 points and 10 rebounds. Nick Boyd chipped in 11 points and five rebounds, and Austin Rapp finished with 10 points.



Wisconsin matched season highs in assists (25) and three-pointers (15) while setting season bests in offensive rebounds (14), points in the paint (42) and fast-break points (19).



"I'm really happy for our team," Gard said Thursday. "I thought we played maybe as complete a game as we played in a while on both ends ... I thought we really shared the ball, whether it was against their zone or their man, and we guarded pretty well. Just good to come in here in this environment and get out of here with the win and play well."



USC started the season going 14-1 and winning the Maui Invitational but were dealt a blow when second-leading scorer Rodney Rice was lost for the year. Since resuming Big Ten play in January, the Trojans (14-5, 3-5) have lost four of six.



Chad Baker-Mazara (18.6 ppg) ranks seventh in the Big Ten in scoring while forward Ezra Ausar (16.2 ppg on 60.4 percent) sits 15th in the conference. USC is hopeful that highly-touted guard Alijah Arenas, who made his debut Wednesday, can help fill in some of production lost with Rice's injury.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. USC?

Date: Sunday, Jan.25

Start time: 3 p.m. central

TV channel: NBCSN (Noah Reed and Robbie Hummel)

Streaming: Peacock



To stream NBCSN (now largely integrated into Peacock and other NBC platforms), you can use live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV (Orange + Blue). The NBC Sports app also allows streaming by authenticating with a cable/satellite provider, while Peacock Premium provides access to live sports content.



How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Trojans?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 381 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.



What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Jan.24



Odds: Wisconsin by 7.5

Over/under: 159.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-300), USC (+240)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 10-9

Wisconsin's ATS record as the favorite: 9-6

Wisconsin's ATS record as a home favorite: 6-4

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 5-8



Series info on today's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 3-2

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time, in Madison: Wisconsin leads 1-0

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 2

Last meeting, regular season: January 18, 2025, Los Angeles, Wisconsin won, 84-69

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five



Jan.6: vs. UCLA, W 80-72

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, W 91-88

Jan.13: at Minnesota, W 78-75

Jan.17: Rutgers, W 96-87

Jan.22: at Penn State, W 98-71



Next Five

Jan.25: USC, 3 p.m.

Jan.28: Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Jan.31: Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Feb.7: at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Feb.11: at No.11 Illinois, 7 p.m.

