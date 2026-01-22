How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Following a four-day layoff, the University of Wisconsin when it faces Penn State inside historic Rec Hall tonight in State College, Pa.



The Badgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) pushed their winning streak to four games following a 96-87 victory over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. UW's four game streak is tied for the longest of the season and is tied for the Badgers' resurgent three-point shooting.



Wisconsin is shooting 40.5 percent on threes over the last four game, making an average of 12.8 per game, and is shooting 47.4 percent overall. Against the Scarlet Knights, the Badgers were 12-for-30 from the three-point line.

UW now has scored 90+ points in seven games this year, the most since having such games during the 1993-94 season. Since the New Year, Wisconsin is third in the NCAA in offensive efficiency and getting over 20 points per game from guards John Blackwell (22.3) and Nick Boyd (21.3).



Penn State (9-9, 0-7) is one of only two winless teams in the league, but a Nittany Lions team that starts two freshmen and two sophomores has pushed some of the league's best teams at home. PSU lost by four to No.9 Michigan State on December 13 and by two to No.2 Michigan on January 6, not to mention losing by eight to No.13 Illinois in Philadelphia and eight to No.5 Purdue at Mackey Arena.



Penn State's first seven Big Ten opponents were a combined 33-16 (.673) in conference play.



Perhaps a change to Rec Hall is what the Nittany Lions need. The Nittany Lions' home from 1929-96, they compiled a 514-183 (.737) record in the 6,900-seat building, including a 45-game win streak from 1951-55. Win No.514 came in Penn State's final game, a 79-50 victory over Wisconsin on Jan.7, 1996.



This is the third year of Penn State's Return to the Rec game. The Nittany Lions beat No.12 Illinois, 90-89, in Feb.2024 and lost to Ohio State, 83-64, last January.

Hitting the road for the final time this month



How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Penn State?

Date: Thursday, Jan.22

Start time: 6 p.m. central

TV channel: FS1 (Noah Reed and Calbert Chenney)



To stream a game on FS1, you need a live TV streaming service (like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream) that carries FS1, a TV provider login (cable/satellite) to authenticate, or subscribe to FOX One directly and use the FOX Sports app/website, often with free trials available for new users on streaming platforms.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Nittany Lions?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 383 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Jan.21



Odds: Wisconsin by 5.5

Over/under: 158.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-235), Rutgers (+195)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 9-9

Wisconsin's ATS record as the favorite: 8-6

Wisconsin's ATS record as away team: 2-1

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 4-8

Series info on tonight's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 42-12

All-time, postseason: Wisconsin leads 2-1

All-time, in State College: Wisconsin leads 19-9

Streaks: Penn State has won 2

Last meeting, regular season: March 8, 2025, Madison, Penn State won, 86-75

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five



Jan.3: vs. No.5 Purdue, L 89-73



Jan.6: vs. UCLA, W 80-72

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, W 91-88

Jan.13: at Minnesota, W 78-75

Jan.17: Rutgers, W 96-87

Next Five



Jan.22: at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Jan.25: USC, 3 p.m.

Jan.28: Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Jan.31: Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Feb.7: at Indiana, 11 a.m.

