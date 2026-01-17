Wisconsin senior Nick Boyd continues his consistent scoring for the Badgers

MADISON, Wis. - Team and individual notes from Wisconsin's 96-87 victory over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. The Badgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) have now won four straight Big Ten games for the first time since winning five straight last February.

Team notes

This is the third-straight season Wisconsin has put together a conference win streak of at least four games. The Badgers have accomplished this in 8 of the 11 seasons under head coach Greg Gard.



The Badgers are now 10-1 at home this season and have won 25 of their last 28 home games over the last two seasons.



Saturday marks the 28th anniversary of the Kohl Center's official open (1/17/98). Wisconsin owns an all-time record of 384-74 (.838) in the building - the 10th-best all-time home record in the country among active venues.



Wisconsin is 133-37 (.782) at home under head coach Greg Gard.

#Badgers Recap: Wisconsin saw a 26-point lead cut down to seven in the second half, but senior Nick Boyd's scoring, facilitating, and defense wouldn't allow the Scarlet Knights to get any closer. Boyd's 32 points helped UW earn a 96-87 victory over Rutgers https://t.co/HpMPmQWsZY — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 17, 2026

Gard improved his overall record to 226-122 (.649) with a mark of 122-79 (.607) in Big Ten play, ranking 20th on the conference's all-time wins list. UW is 10-5 against Rutgers under Gard.



Wisconsin's .607 conference win percentage in the Gard era (since 2015-16) trails only Purdue (.724) and Michigan State (.663) for best in the Big Ten during that span.



UW has won three straight against Rutgers and improved to 13-6 all-time the Scarlet Knights. That includes a mark of 10-6 since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014-15 and 7-2 in Madison.



UW is a 10-0 when scoring more than 65 points against Rutgers.



Wisconsin scored 96 points in the win, giving UW seven games with 90+ points this season, the most since posting eight 90+ point games during the 1993-94 season.



The Badgers improved to 12-0 this season with scoring at least 80 points. The Badgers are 76-10 when scoring 80+ under Gard.

What a game from Nick Boyd to help @BadgerMBB to a 96-87 win over Rutgers 🔥



32 points

9 assists

50% from the arc pic.twitter.com/NooV8mxMgq — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 17, 2026

Wisconsin posted 18 second chance points off of eight offensive rebounds.



UW had 19 points off of turnovers, while Rutgers posted only four. The Badgers committed nine turnovers to Rutgers' 10.



The Badgers shot 48.3 percent (29-60) from the field, including 53.8 percent in the second half. UW has shot 45 percent or better 11 times this season, going 11-0 in such games.



Wisconsin went 12-for-30 (40.0 percent) from 3-point range, marking the seventh time UW has connected on 12+ triples this season. Wisconsin is 7-0 in those contests.



UW is now now 5-1 when hitting at least 40 percent from long range this season.



The Badgers have made 10+ triples in a game 12 times this season, trailing only Illinois (13) for the most in the Big Ten.



On the season, UW is averaging 10.6 3FGs per game which ranks second in the Big Ten.



Wisconsin iced the game by converting at the line, posting a 26-for-29 clip in the win. Wisconsin is now shooting 78.6 percent at the line this season, which is 3rd-best in the Big Ten.



UW is now 6-1 when making at least 20 FTs in a game this season.



The Badgers had just nine turnovers in the win. UW is averaging 10.2 TOs per game on the season.



The Badgers are 11-0 when turning the ball over 10 or fewer times this season.



Wisconsin improved to 7-1 when Nick Boyd and John Blackwell both score at least 15 points in a game.



Wisconsin scored 51 points in the first half, marking the fourth time the Badgers have posted 50+ before intermission. Overall, UW has hit 50 in a half 8 times.

Individual notes

Junior John Blackwell finished with 19 points on 5-of-13 shooting and a 6-for-6 clip at the line. He also grabbed five rebounds and hit three triples.



Blackwell reached double digit points for the 13th time this season and 57th time in his career.



Graduate student Nick Boyd tallied 32 points on 8-for-16 shooting, a 2-for-4 clip from deep, and a 14-for-15 mark from the stripe. He also added a career-high 9 assists and had only one turnover.



Boyd's 32 points were his 2nd-highest output of the season, trailing only his 36-point performance in a win over Providence in San Diego (Nov. 27).



Boyd registered his 10th 20-point game of the season, which ranks second in the Big Ten behind Northwestern's Nick Martinelli (13).



Boyd is one of four Big Ten players to score in double figures in every game this season. He ranks and ranks sixth in the Big Ten averaging 19.8 ppg on the season.



Boyd has 19 assists with two turnovers in UW's last three games. On the season, he sports a 2.2 assist-to-turnover ratio with 67 dimes and 30 turnovers.



Junior Nolan Winter notched 18 points on a perfect 6-for-6 clip from the field and a 2-for2 mark from three. Winter is now shooting 60.5% from the field this season, which ranks ninth in the Big Ten. Winter shot 58.9% last season.



The last Badger to shoot above 60% across an entire season (min. 100 FGA) was Louis Ely during the 1992-93 season.



Winter now has 15 games scoring in double figures this season, including 10 of his last 11

- Notes provided by UW Brand Communications

