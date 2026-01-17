How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

After building some momentum on the road, Wisconsin will host Rutgers this afternoon at the Kohl Center in the only regular season meeting between the two programs this season.



The Badgers are coming off an impressive seven-day stretch in which they logged three Quad 1 or Quad 2 wins and won consecutive road games for the first time this season. Both games had a flair for the dramatics. After giving No.2 Michigan its first loss of the season, Wisconsin delivered a crushing loss to its border rival when John Blackwell hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the visitors a 78-75 victory at Minnesota on Tuesday night.



The win streak has moved Wisconsin (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) into a tie for sixth place in the conference as the season approaches the one-third mark.



"It's been a roller coaster type season," Blackwell said. "We're going to keep getting better and keep pushing forward. It's never going to be easy. We just have to keep fighting."

After seeing Dylan Harper (San Antonio) and Ace Bailey (Utah) selected in the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft, Rutgers (9-8, 2-4) has started to adjust with a roster comprised of 10 new scholarship players and seven freshmen.



The Scarlet Knight have won four of their last six, which coincides with junior guard Tariq Francis being moved from the starting lineup to coming off the bench. That has resulted in Francis averaging 22.6 points over the last six games in a high-minute reserve role (28.0 mpg) and joins Bailey and Harper as the third player in the last 10 seasons to score 30 points three times in the same season.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers?

Date: Saturday, Jan.17

Start time: 1 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington and Shon Morris)



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Scarlet Knights?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 372 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin forward Charlie Wills (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Jan.17



Odds: Wisconsin by 15.5

Over/under: 149.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-1200), Rutgers (+750)



Wisconsin's record against the spread: 9-8

Wisconsin's ATS record as the favorite: 8-5

Wisconsin's ATS record as home favorite: 6-3

Wisconsin's ATS record after a win: 4-7

Series info on tonight's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 12-6

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time, in Madison: Wisconsin leads 6-2

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 2

Last meeting, regular season: January 6, 2025, Piscataway, N.J., Wisconsin won, 75-63

Badgers schedule

All times Central



Last Five

Dec. 30: vs. Milwaukee, W 80-60

Jan.3: vs. No.5 Purdue, L 89-73

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, W 80-72

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, W 91-88

Jan.13: at Minnesota, W 78-75

Next Five

Jan.17: Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Jan.22: at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Jan.25: USC, 3 p.m.

Jan.28: Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Jan.31: Ohio State, 1 p.m.

