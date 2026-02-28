How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Washington Huskies

Looking to salvage a game on its West Coast road trip, Wisconsin will take on Washington at the Alaska Airlines Arena this afternoon in Seattle.



The Badgers were looking to keep pace in the race for a triple bye in the conference standings but suffered an 85-71 loss to Oregon in Eugene on Wednesday night. It was the seventh loss by double digits this season for Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) but the first defeat to a sub.500 team.



Sitting in a tie for sixth place in the league, Wisconsin no longer controls its path to advance directly to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

On site in Seattle pic.twitter.com/RQv8t0zRg5 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) February 27, 2026

The Huskies (14-14, 6-11) have battled injuries all season. Washington did not have 2025 Atlantic Sun Player of the Year, and Sheboygan native, for the first 16 games of the season, while point guard Desmond Claude shut himself down for the year after 12 games with lingering health issues.



However, Washington has a potential first-round NBA Draft pick in freshman Hannes Steinbach who has posted 17 double-double, ranks 10th in the Big Ten in scoring (18.0), and is fourth nationally in rebounds (11.1). Steinbach is paired with a backcourt of Zoom Diallo (14.7 ppg) and Wesley Yates III (13.4 ppg).



This will be Wisconsin's first game in Seattle since Dec. 28, 1955.

How can I watch Wisconsin vs. Washington?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28

Start time: 3 p.m. central

TV channel: FS1 (Carlo Jimenez and Matt Muehlebach)



To stream a game on FS1, you need a live TV streaming service (like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream) that carries FS1, a TV provider login (cable/satellite) to authenticate, or subscribe to FOX One directly and use the FOX Sports app/website, often with free trials available for new users on streaming platforms

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Huskies?

The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 196 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Feb.28



Odds: Wisconsin by 1.5

Over/under: 153.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-118), Washington (-102)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 15-13

Wisconsin's ATS record as away team: 5-3

Wisconsin's ATS record as away favorite: 2-1

Wisconsin's ATS record after a loss: 6-2

Series info on this afternoon's opponent

All-time, regular season: Washington leads 3-1

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time, in Seattle: Washington leads 1-0

Streaks: Wisconsin has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: February 25, 2025, Madison, Wisconsin won, 88-62



Badgers Big Ten schedule

All times Central



Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, W 85-73

Dec.9: at Nebraska, L 60-90

Jan.3: vs. No.5 Purdue, L 89-73

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, W 80-72

Jan.10: at No. 2 Michigan, W 91-88

Jan.13: at Minnesota, W 78-75

Jan.17: Rutgers, W 96-87

Jan.22: at Penn State, W 98-71

Jan.25: USC, L 71-73

Jan.28: Minnesota, W 67-63

Jan.31: Ohio State, W 92-82

Feb.7: at Indiana, L 77-78 OT

Feb.10: at No.8 Illinois, W 92-90 OT

Feb.13: No.10 Michigan State, W 92-71

Feb.17: at Ohio State, L 69-86

Feb.22: Iowa, W 84-71

Feb.25: at Oregon, L 71-85

Feb. 28: at Washington, 3 p.m.

March 4: Maryland, 7 p.m.

March 7: at No. 7 Purdue, 3 p.m.

March 10-15: Big Ten Tournament, Chicago