How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Minnesota: TV channel, spread, game odds
Don’t look now, but the Wisconsin men are climbing in the right direction in the Big Ten Conference standings.
Fresh off a fourth consecutive victory, the Badgers return home to host Minnesota Friday night.
Tip is set for 6 p.m. Central time from Madison, Wisconsin. The game will air live on Peacock.
On the heels of a blowout win over Iowa to begin 2025, the Badgers (12-3, 2-2) made it four in a row with a 12-point victory at Rutgers this past Monday night. Wisconsin appears to have corrected itself following three straight losses in early December after starting the year out 8-0.
John Tonje, John Blackwell, Nolan Winter and Max Klesmit are all averaging double figures, with Tonje posting a team-high 18 per game. Winter is the top rebounder followed closely by Steven Crowl.
Minnesota (8-7, 0-4) was left on the losing end of a difficult two-overtime loss to Ohio State earlier this week, falling for the second time and fourth over the last six. The Gophers have lost two overtime games and two more by single digits.
Dawson Garcia averages 18 points and seven rebounds per game with Mike Mitchell Jr. and Lucye Patterson both in double figures.
The ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin an 89 percent chance to win.
Wisconsin won the last meeting between the two, 78-66, last January. The Badgers lead the all-time series, 8-6.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 10:
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Minnesota in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 6 p.m. CT | Friday, January 10
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Minnesota live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Peacock
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 81, Minnesota 70
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.