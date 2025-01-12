How to watch, stream Wisconsin basketball vs. Ohio State: TV channel, spread, game odds
Remember when it looked like Wisconsin would be contending for the Big Ten Conference title after starting the year 8-0? And remember when people started jumping off that wagon following a three-game slide in early December.
Well, don’t look now, but the Badgers are back.
Wisconsin (13-3, 3-2) puts its five-game win streak on the line Tuesday night in a home matchup with Ohio State. Tip is set for 8 p.m. Central time live on Peacock.
The Badgers finished off a perfect week last Friday with a 50-point second half, besting Minnesota, 80-59. They have now won four in a row by at least 12 points, scoring at least 80 for the 10th time this year.
Steven Crowl led a balanced attack with 18 points as John Tonje added six rebounds.
Ohio State (10-6, 2-3) has not played since last Thursday, when they lost at home to Oregon, 73-71. They are 4-2 over the last six including a seven-point loss to Michigan State and a double-overtime win at home vs. Minnesota.
Bruce Thornton leads the Buckeyes at 17 points per game as Devin Royal adds 14 with 7.4 rebounds.
The ESPN FPI gives Wisconsin a 66 percent chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch Wisconsin’s contest vs. Ohio State on Tuesday, Jan. 14:
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State in men’s Big Ten Conference basketball action
When: 8 p.m. CT | Tuesday, January 14
Where: Kohl Center | Madison, Wisconsin
Live Stream: Stream Wisconsin vs. Ohio State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Peacock
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Wisconsin 81, Ohio State 74
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Wisconsin on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.