Is Wisconsin any closer to returning to men’s college basketball rankings?
The Big Ten is well represented in the final Top 25 men’s college basketball polls for 2024, but Wisconsin is not among those in either.
While the majority of the top teams remained the same in the latest release of both the AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s, the Badgers saw their numbers dwindle. They received just seven votes total in the AP Poll and zero in the Coaches Poll.
Tennessee, Auburn, Iowa State, Duke and Florida all remain in the Top 5 in both, with only the Volunteers and Tigers earning first-place votes once again this week.
The highest-ranked Big Ten team is Oregon, as they are No. 9 in both. UCLA, Michigan State, Purdue and Illinois are in each poll with Maryland joining the Coaches Poll Top 25 this week, up two spots.
Wisconsin returns to action on Friday night when they host Iowa at 6 p.m. Central time live on FS1.
Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for Week 9:
College Basketball AP Poll Top 25
(Dec. 30, 2024)
1. Tennessee (41)
2. Auburn (20)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Florida
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Kentucky
11. Connecticut
12. Oklahoma
13. Texas A&M
14. Houston
15. UCLA
16. Cincinnati
17. Mississippi State
18. Michigan State
19. Gonzaga
20. Purdue
21. Memphis
22. Illinois
23. Arkansas
24. Mississippi
25. Baylor
Others receiving votes: Maryland 133, Drake 100, St. John's 98, Dayton 90, Michigan 65, Utah State 59, Georgia 48, Pittsburgh 35, West Virginia 30, San Diego State 28, Ohio State 19, North Carolina 19, Missouri 19, Arizona State 13, Indiana 11, Texas Tech 8, Clemson 8, Wisconsin 7, Penn State 5, St. Bonaventure 2, Nebraska 1.
Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 20.
College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25
(Dec. 30, 2024)
1. Tennessee (20)
2. Auburn (11)
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Florida
6. Alabama
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Oklahoma
11. Kentucky
12. Texas A&M
13. Connecticut
14. Houston
15. Michigan State
16. Mississippi State
17. Cincinnati
18. UCLA
19. Gonzaga
20. Illinois
21. Baylor
22. Purdue
23. Mississippi
24. Maryland
25. Memphis
Others receiving votes: St. John's 70, Arkansas 58, Drake 53, Michigan 49, Utah State 42, Georgia 36, San Diego State 30, Dayton 19, Texas Tech 12, Pittsburgh 10, Clemson 9, West Virginia 8, Missouri 6, North Carolina 1.
Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 20, St. John's 24.