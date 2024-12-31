All Badgers

Is Wisconsin any closer to returning to men’s college basketball rankings?

As we head into 2025, the Wisconsin men are not ranked in the latest edition

Dana Becker

Greg Gard and Wisconsin are not ranked once again this week.
Greg Gard and Wisconsin are not ranked once again this week. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten is well represented in the final Top 25 men’s college basketball polls for 2024, but Wisconsin is not among those in either.

While the majority of the top teams remained the same in the latest release of both the AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s, the Badgers saw their numbers dwindle. They received just seven votes total in the AP Poll and zero in the Coaches Poll.

Tennessee, Auburn, Iowa State, Duke and Florida all remain in the Top 5 in both, with only the Volunteers and Tigers earning first-place votes once again this week. 

The highest-ranked Big Ten team is Oregon, as they are No. 9 in both. UCLA, Michigan State, Purdue and Illinois are in each poll with Maryland joining the Coaches Poll Top 25 this week, up two spots. 

Wisconsin returns to action on Friday night when they host Iowa at 6 p.m. Central time live on FS1.

Here are the latest AP and Coaches Poll Top 25s for Week 9:

College Basketball AP Poll Top 25

(Dec. 30, 2024)

1. Tennessee (41)

2. Auburn (20)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Kentucky

11. Connecticut

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas A&M

14. Houston

15. UCLA

16. Cincinnati

17. Mississippi State

18. Michigan State

19. Gonzaga

20. Purdue

21. Memphis

22. Illinois

23. Arkansas

24. Mississippi

25. Baylor

Others receiving votes: Maryland 133, Drake 100, St. John's 98, Dayton 90, Michigan 65, Utah State 59, Georgia 48, Pittsburgh 35, West Virginia 30, San Diego State 28, Ohio State 19, North Carolina 19, Missouri 19, Arizona State 13, Indiana 11, Texas Tech 8, Clemson 8, Wisconsin 7, Penn State 5, St. Bonaventure 2, Nebraska 1.

Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 20.

College Basketball Coaches Poll Top 25

(Dec. 30, 2024)

1. Tennessee (20)

2. Auburn (11)

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Florida

6. Alabama

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Oklahoma

11. Kentucky

12. Texas A&M

13. Connecticut

14. Houston

15. Michigan State

16. Mississippi State

17. Cincinnati

18. UCLA

19. Gonzaga

20. Illinois

21. Baylor

22. Purdue

23. Mississippi

24. Maryland

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: St. John's 70, Arkansas 58, Drake 53, Michigan 49, Utah State 42, Georgia 36, San Diego State 30, Dayton 19, Texas Tech 12, Pittsburgh 10, Clemson 9, West Virginia 8, Missouri 6, North Carolina 1.

Dropped from rankings: San Diego State 20, St. John's 24.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball