John Blackwell identifies areas of his game he wants to improve for Wisconsin Badgers this season
John Blackwell tested out his NBA Draft prospects this spring, but he's returning to Wisconsin knowing he needs to get better in his junior season.
He has goals of leading this team to new heights and proving to pro scouts that he deserves to be a first-round pick next year.
Blackwell was a guest on the "The SchuZ Show" on YouTube, where he laid out the specific areas of his game he's trying to improve.
"I think just playing more athletic above the rim, being a better point guard, cutting down the turnovers, consistent shooting and most importantly, my defense, just being a consistent pest on defense.- John Blackwell on "The SchuZ Show"
He credited Greg Gard for always being honest and direct with him about ways he can get better, and feedback from NBA teams in the pre-draft process helped too.
Blackwell noted how the flow of the game at the next level is even faster-paced, and he needs to be able to create for himself and take advantage of whatever space he can find on the court.
He sounds ready to lead the Badgers to greater heights in the 2025-26 season, with the hopes that it takes his career even higher in next year's draft.