NIL opportunities attracting more international players to college basketball and Wisconsin Badgers
More and more international players have been making their way to college basketball in recent years, with the Wisconsin Badgers adding one in each of their last two recruiting classes.
NIL opportunities appear to be a main driving force.
CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter reported that college programs can pay up to 10 times more than what European clubs offer, and international players can be less expensive for colleges than top domestic recruits.
Trotter noted that international players still cost more than lower division and junior college transfers, but they're still more affordable than traditional high school recruiting or transfer portal players.
Earlier this month, Wisconsin announced the signing of Lithuanian forward Aleksas Bieliauskas. He joins the Badgers as a 6-foot-9 freshman for the 2025-26 season.
"As we've watched the collegiate recruiting landscape expand internationally, our staff has done a phenomenal job of identifying and connecting with some very good prospects," Greg Gard said after the signing. "Aleksas is excited to get to Madison this summer and we can't wait to help him continue to grow as a student-athlete as he transitions to our program and university."
Before last season, Gard brought in forward Riccardo Greppi from Italy. He appeared in only eight games as a freshman, scoring a total of eight points.
Both players have the potential to develop into key contributors in the front court. Wisconsin focused on guards in the transfer portal this offseason, leaving more opportunity for the international big men to try and carve out roles for themselves right away.