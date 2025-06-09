All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers' women's basketball relaunching in-state rivalry with games against Marquette

Robin Pingeton and the Wisconsin Badgers' women's basketball team will head to Milwaukee to play Marquette this fall and then host the Golden Eagles in Madison in 2026.

Feb 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate the win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Williams Arena. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles don't have much of a natural rivalry, despite their close proximity.

Robin Pingeton and the women's basketball team is trying to recreate one.

The program announced Monday it will begin a home-and-home series with Marquette for non-conference matchups this year and next year.

This November, the Badgers will head to Milwaukee for the first matchup, and then the Golden Eagles will play at the Kohl Center in 2026.

The two teams last played in 2017 when Marquette hosted and won 88-65, but Wisconsin leads the all-time series 13-10.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 21-11 season that resulted in a first-round exit in the Big East tournament.

It will be a key non-conference game for Pingeton's first season at the helm as she tries to re-establish her program's footing in the state.

