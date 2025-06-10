All Badgers

Nigel Hayes-Davis attracts NBA interest from Boston Celtics after MVP run in EuroLeague Final

Nigel Hayes-Davis dominated the EuroLeague Final, winning MVP and attracting the interest of the Boston Celtics.

Mar 11, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Nigel Hayes (10) reacts after a call against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first half during the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Verizon Center. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Nigel Hayes-Davis might have just played his way back into the NBA.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star went on a tear during the EuroLeague Final, leading his team to the championship and winning MVP along the way.

That was enough to attract the attention of at least one NBA team that's reportedly showing major interest in bringing him back.

According to EuroHoops, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla traveled to Turkey to watch Hayes-Davis pefrom in the Turkish League Finals.

Hayes-Davis went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft and began his pro career with the New York Knicks' G-League team.

He spent parts of the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings before making the switch to European basketball.

He turned 30 years old in December, so he's no longer a young player, but his development in Turkey could be enough to show the Celtics and the rest of the NBA he deserves another shot.

