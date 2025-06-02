Wisconsin Badgers outside of Top 25 in latest college basketball ranking from The Athletic
The Wisconsin Badgers retooled their lineup this offseason with some key transfer portal additions.
It apparently wasn't enough to earn much respect from national college basketball writers.
CJ Moore of The Athletic put out his Top 25 ranking for the 2025-26 season, and Greg Gard's team didn't make the cut.
Wisconsin was listed under "others under consideration" on the outside looking in.
UW finished last season ranked 16th in the polls, so the school would drop at least 10 spots to miss the Top 25 to start next season.
Wisconsin is losing John Tonje to the NBA Draft but retained John Blackwell and brought in a few other starting-caliber guards in the portal to maintain strong depth.
It's fair to question whether this new group can reach the heights of last season, but dropping out of the Top 25 feels like a drastic fall.
Gard still has one roster spot to fill and is hoping to add more size to his front court in the process, but the Badgers may still have a lot to prove in the regular season once again.