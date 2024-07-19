Kevin Durant says former Wisconsin star 'has the talent to play in the NBA'
Former Badgers star forward Nigel Hayes was named to the Team USA Select Team earlier this summer, presenting the opportunity to train with Team USA's Olympic basketball team throughout their showcase games before the Olympics in Paris.
Hayes is now 29 years old and coming off his best professional season of basketball. In Turkey for Fenerbahçe Beko, he led his team to the Turkish Super League championship and won the league's finals MVP.
He averaged 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 31.5 minutes per game in his second season with Fenerbahçe and he even set a Euro League record with a 50-point game earlier in the year. Now training with some of the best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been impressed.
“He has the talent to be in the NBA. Hopefully, he gets this opportunity, but he just loves to play regardless. Hopefully, he's in the league soon," Durant said.
Hayes responded on X, saying, "Appreciate it 7.."
Team USA has one final showcase game in London July 20 against South Sudan. The official Olympic team will then travel to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
Hayes was one of the Badgers' most important players in the last decade, playing from 2013 to 2017 and leading Wisconsin to back-to-back Final Four appearances and a spot in the 2015 national title game.
Earlier this month he signed a three-year, $6.6 million extension with Fenerbahçe through the 2026-27 season. Durant's Phoenix Suns reportedly had interest, but it looks like his NBA future will have to wait.