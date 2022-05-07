Wisconsin basketball and Greg Gard officially announce the signing of Max Klesmit

Having been committed to the Wisconsin Badgers since April 30, Max Klesmit officially put pen to paper on Friday and signed on with Greg Gard for the 2022 season.

The Neenah, Wisconsin native is coming back home to play his final seasons of college basketball after beginning his career at Wofford College in South Carolina.

Klesmit comes to Madison with at least two years of eligibility remaining, though he could exercise a third season if he opts to take advantage of the COVID-19 waiver.

A season ago Klesmit averaged 14.9 points per game on 44.6% shooting from the floor and finished as the Terriers second-leading scorer.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard had this to say about the addition of Klesmit in a press release shared by Brandon Harrison and the basketball program:

“We’re happy to be able to add someone like Max, both as a player and person to represent our program,” Gard said. “A native of the state, we know that Max is excited to be able to return home and will take pride in wearing the Wisconsin jersey. With two seasons of college basketball under his belt, Max also adds experience and a specific skillset to our roster. We’re looking forward to Max joining our Badger Family and we can’t wait to get to work with him and help him chase his goals here at Wisconsin.”

Klesmit is the second player added via the transfer portal this off-season by the staff. He joins fellow guard Kamari McGee who is also taking the step up to the high-major level after playing at UW-Green Bay last season.

Wisconsin still has multiple scholarships available for next season, and most assume that the team will look to add a forward and/or center still in prior to next year.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.