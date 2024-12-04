Live game updates, highlights from Wisconsin vs. Michigan Big Ten basketball
Following eight wins through eight non-conference games to begin the year, the No. 11 Wisconsin men’s basketball team opens Big Ten play Tuesday night vs. Michigan.
The Badgers (8-0) have surprised many with their fast start, which includes wins over Arizona and Pittsburgh.
Led by John Tonje, Wisconsin is averaging just over 85 points per game while shooting 36 percent from the 3-point line. Tonje is averaging just under 23 with John Blackwell and Max Klesmit both in double figures.
This will be different, though, as conference games between rivals always presents a challenge.
Michigan is 6-1, having only lost by two points to Wake Forest. They are coming off a win over Xavier, and have also stopped Virginia Tech this season.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Wisconsin vs. Michigan in Big Ten Conference action:
Pregame Updates
New alternate uniforms will be used by Wisconsin this evening. The uniforms were created with the assistance of the Badger players.