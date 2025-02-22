Live updates, score: No. 11 Wisconsin in control against Oregon in second half
The No. 11 Wisconsin men are taking advantage of a scheduling quirk that has them playing multiple games in a row at home, hosting Oregon in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday.
The game airs live on FOX beginning at 11 a.m. CT.
By putting together another win streak, the Badgers find themselves in the thick of the league race while also climbing the national rankings.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Wisconsin vs. Oregon below:
Live Second Half Updates
3-ball time for Badgers! Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee with matching 3-pointers and Wisconsin has put Oregon in a 15-point hole with just over 12 minutes to play. Badgers are just 5 of 18 from deep but have made three this half.
Wisconsin 47, Oregon 36, 13:42 left in second half: The Ducks have made a mini-run on the Badgers courtesy of buckets by Jackson Shelstad and Jadrian Tracey. Wisconsin’s defense, though, forces a turnover on a steal by Kamari McGee leading to a timeout.
Wisconsin 47, Oregon 32, 15:28 left in second half: The Badgers have controlled the last 15-plus minutes dating back to the close of the first half. Nolan Winter’s jumper has the Badgers rolling, leading by 15 with 15 to go.
Halftime Stats, Analysis
This one is all Wisconsin so far, as John Tonje closed the final 10 minutes of the half with 16 points. Steven Crowl has 10 with four rebounds as three others have scored six.
Tonje also has three rebounds and two steals, knocking down the only two 3-pointers for the Badgers. Wisconsin continues to be red-hot inside the arc, shooting 13-for-18.
For Oregon, Jackson Shelstad has eight points with two triples to lead the way.
Halftime score: Wisconsin 38, Oregon 26
Live First Half Updates
Wisconsin 32, Oregon 19, 3:36 left in first: Kohl Center, get on your feet for the Big Ten player of the year, John Tonje. He has taken over in this one, giving the Badgers a commanding lead as we near halftime. After going scoreless through the first 10 minutes, Tonje has scored 12 in the last seven, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Wisconsin 28, Oregon 19, 5:38 left in first: And just like that, Tonje gets going, scoring eight quick points to give the Badgers a cushion here early as the Kohl Center is up and rocking. Wisconsin is 10-for-12 from inside the arc.
Wisconsin 23, Oregon 17, 7:55 left in first: It has been a bit of a slow start for the Badgers, but as of late, that has become the norm. Wisconsin has used big runs in the second half led by John Tonje to earn wins over Purdue and Illinois. Tonje has been held scoreless so far with Steven Crowl supplying much of the offensive production.