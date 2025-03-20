Live updates, score: Wisconsin-Montana battle in NCAA Tournament
It is time for the madness, as Wisconsin meets Montana in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Set for a 12:30 p.m. CST tip from Denver, Colorado, the game will air live on TNT and stream on via March Madness Live.
After making a run to the finals of the Big Ten Conference Tournament, the Badgers (26-9) will look to put together an even deeper run over the next several weeks.
John Tonje, an All-American, leads the way for Wisconsin at 19.2 points per game, shooting over 46 percent from the field. John Blackwell provides a tremendous second option for the Badgers along with Nolan Winter and Max Klesmit.
Montana (25-9) is led by Money Williams, who averages 13 points and three assists a game. Joe Pridgen is the top rebounder for the Grizzlies at almost seven per game, including two on the offensive glass.
The winner between Wisconsin and Montana faces either BYU or VCU in the second round on Saturday.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Wisconsin vs. Montana in the NCAA Tournament below:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Live Pregame Updates
Wisconsin is a 16.5-point favorite to knock the Grizzlies out and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers lost just once this past season against non-Big Ten teams, going 6-4 in the last 10.
Montana, meanwhile, has won nine of its last 10, averaging 78 points per game. The Grizzlies, winners of the Big Sky Conference, went 3-1 in games decided by less than four points.