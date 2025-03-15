Live updates, score: Wisconsin takes halftime lead at Big Ten Tournament
We are down to four in the Big Ten Tournament, as Wisconsin and Michigan State square off in the first semifinal from Indianapolis on Saturday.
The Spartans, who won the conference regular season title, claimed the lone meeting earlier this year over the Badgers in East Lansing, Michigan.
Both have been clicking this week, picking up convincing wins to reach this point.
Check out our live updates and in-game analysis of Wisconsin vs. Michigan State below:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Live First Half Updates
Halftime score: Wisconsin 37, Michigan State 33
Five straight to close half! Steven Crowl with a 3-pointer and John Tonje sinks two free throws to not just give Wisconsin the lead, but all the momentum heading into the break with a four-point advantage.
Michigan State 32, Wisconsin 31, 1:53 left: It is on now as we approach halftime, with the Badgers down by just one after a John Tonje 3-pointer. Tonje is up to 12 points while Michigan State’s Jase Richardson has 10.
Michigan State 28, Wisconsin 25, 6:35 left: The Badgers have made this a one-possession game behind solid defense, keeping the Spartans from getting out in transition.
Tonje, McGee halt bleeding: Two Jase Richardson free throws give the Spartans a 25-18 lead before Kamari McGee and John Tonje combine for five to cut into the deficit with 9:14 to play before half.
Michigan State 20, Wisconsin 12, 11:42 left: The first to 20 are the Spartans, as they end a long stretch of non-scoring with a 3-pointer from Tre Holloman. The Badgers are getting production from the bench.
Michigan State 13, Wisconsin 4, 16:07 left: Jaden Akins gives the Spartans their biggest lead of the game with a 3-pointer off an assist by Jase Richardson. Struggles early for the Badgers from the field.