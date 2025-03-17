NCAA Men’s Tournament: Dates, start times for all first round games
The action will air live on CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV year along with streaming
We now have the official tip times for all the first four and opening round games of the 2025 NCAA Men’s Tournament.
Beginning on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. CT and winding up Friday night, all first round games are available through CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV along with via the March Madness Live app.
Wisconsin opens up play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday vs. Montana. The game tips at 12:30 p.m. and airs live on TNT from Denver with Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson on the call.
The opening round play-in games tip Tuesday and conclude Wednesday.
Here is the complete schedule for first round games in the NCAA Tournament:
2025 NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
(All times are CT)
First Four
Tuesday, March 18
- No. 16 Alabama State vs. Saint Francis, 5:40 p.m. (truTV)
- No. 11 San Diego State vs. No. 11 North Carolina, 8:10 p.m. (truTV)
Wednesday, March 19
- No. 16 American vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s, 5:40 p.m. (truTV)
- No. 11 Texas vs. No. 11 Xavier, 8:10 p.m. (truTV)
First Round
Thursday, March 20
- No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Louisville, 11:15 a.m. (CBS)
- No. 13 High Point vs. No. 4 Purdue, 11:40 a.m. (truTV)
- No. 14 Montana vs. No. 3 Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m. (TNT)
- No. 16 SIU Edwardsville vs. No. 1 Houston, 1 p.m. (TBS)
- No. 16 Saint Francis/No. 16 Alabama State winner vs. No. 1 Auburn, 1:50 p.m. (CBS)
- No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Clemson, 2:15 p.m. (truTV)
- No. 11 VCU vs. No. 6 BYU, 3:05 p.m. (TNT)
- No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Gonzaga, 3:35 p.m. (TBS)
- No. 15 Wofford vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 5:50 p.m. (TNT)
- No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Kansas, 6:10 p.m. (CBS)
- No. 13 Yale vs. No. 4 Texas A&M, 6:25 p.m. (TBS)
- No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 Missouri, 6:35 p.m. (truTV)
- No. 10 Utah State vs. No. 7 UCLA, 8:25 p.m. (TNT)
- No. 15 Omaha vs. No. 2 St. John’s, 8:45 p.m. (CBS)
- No. 12 UC San Diego vs. No. 5 Michigan, 9 p.m. (TBS)
- No. 14 UNCW vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 9:10 p.m. (truTV)
Friday, March 21
- No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, 11:15 a.m. (CBS)
- No. 15 Robert Morris vs. No. 2 Alabama, 11:40 a.m. (truTV)
- No. 14 Lipscomb vs. No. 3 Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. (TNT)
- No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Memphis, 1 p.m. (TBS)
- No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/No. 16 American winner vs. No. 1 Duke, 1:50 p.m. (CBS)
- No. 10 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 Saint Mary’s, 2:15 p.m. (truTV)
- No. 11 North Carolina/No. 11 San Diego State winner vs. No. 6 Ole Miss, 3:05 p.m. (TNT)
- No. 13 Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 Maryland, 3:35 p.m. (TBS)
- No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Florida, 5:50 p.m. (TNT)
- No. 14 Troy vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 6:10 p.m. (CBS)
- No. 10 New Mexico vs. No. 7 Marquette, 6:25 p.m. (TBS)
- No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 Arizona, 6:35 p.m. (truTV)
- No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 UConn, 8:25 p.m. (TNT)
- No. 11 Xavier/No. 11 Texas winner vs. No. 6 Illinois, 8:45 p.m. (CBS)
- No. 15 Bryant vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 9 p.m. (TBS)
- No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Oregon, 9:10 p.m. (truTV)
