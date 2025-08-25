Badgers starting cornerback will miss Week 1 vs Miami (OH) awaiting court ruling
The Wisconsin Badgers are hoping a court will rule in Nyzier Fourqurean's favor so the starting cornerback can return to Luke Fickell's defense.
It won't happen in time for Week 1 against Miami (OH).
Fourqurean is involved in a legal battle with the NCAA as he seeks eligibility for this upcoming season.
His latest effort involves seeing a preliminary injunction from federal judge Willam Conley to grant him temporary eligibility while the larger case works through the court system.
On Monday, the judge said he is giving the NCAA until Friday to respond to why Fourqurean shouldn't be granted temporary eligibility while awaiting trial.
That means it will be Friday at the earliest until Fourqurean gets a ruling on his preliminary injunction, so he won't have any shot at eligibility in time for Wisconsin's first game against the Redhawks on Thursday.
Redshirt freshman Omillio Agard and transfer senior D'Yoni Hill are listed as co-starters on the Badgers' unofficial Week 1 depth chart opposite starter Ricardo Hallman.
Wisconsin can afford to get by without Fourqurean for its first two non-conference games against Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee State, but they'll need him in the lineup if they want any chance of being able to upset Alabama in Week 3.
That game will be played on Sept. 13. That leaves about two weeks for the judge to decide on the injunction and the temporary eligibility, ahead of Fourqurean's trial date set for Oct. 20.