NCAA Tournament: First-round predictions for Wisconsin, rest of Big Ten
Following four-plus months of action, we have arrived at March Madness and the NCAA Tournament. The Big Ten will be well-represented through the opening round with eight teams competing across the United States.
Many of those schools are expecting long postseason runs through the month, but you can’t look ahead without focusing in on the present.
Here are first-round predictions for all the Big Ten Conference teams competing in the NCAA Tournament including Wisconsin, who faces Montana on Friday:
NCAA MEN’S TOURNAMENT FIRST-ROUND PREDICTIONS FOR BIG TENTEAMS
South Region
No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UC San Diego
A short turnaround mixed in with some travel to higher elevation could cause the early problems for the Wolverines, who hit the court Thursday after playing Sunday afternoon. If they can avoid the pressure defense of UC San Diego, though, they should be good.
Prediction: Michigan 74, UC San Diego 55
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bryant
This should be a chance for Jase Richardson to showcase his skills to the nation, as the freshman is a walking highlight-reel and the son of former NBA standout Jason Richardson.
Prediction: Michigan State 88, Bryant 66
East Region
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Liberty
Can the Ducks avoid the 5-12 upset special? Lucky for them they have head coach Dana Altman, who just does not lose in the first round - ever.
Prediction: Oregon 75, Liberty 68
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Montana
Look for the Badgers to shake off the loss in the Big Ten Tournament final and come out blazing behind All-American candidate John Tonje.
Prediction: Wisconsin 82, Montana 72
Midwest Region
No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 High Point
A trendy upset special, the Big South champs own wins over UAB and American. But the Boilermakers have too much experience and talent.
Prediction: Purdue 73, High Point 60
No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 11 Texas/Xavier winner
If Texas earns a First Four win over Xavier, the Longhorns could use that momentum to run right past Illinois.
Prediction: Texas 71, Illinois 68
No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Utah State
Another upset special waiting to happen, the Aggies have been here before and know what it takes. If they can solve a strong UCLA defense, they should advance.
Prediction: Utah State 62, UCLA 58
West Region
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Grand Canyon
The Big Ten really got all the “expert” upset teams in the first round, as Grand Canyon can play with anybody. The Terps can score and score and score, but that is just what typically leads to upsets this time of year.
Prediction: Maryland 82, Grand Canyon 76