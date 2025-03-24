NCAA Tournament results: Big Ten slide continues on Sunday
The Big Ten Conference started off like gangbusters in the NCAA Tournament, winning the first 10 games league teams were involved in.
Since, they have been in a bit of a slide, as the competition has heated up and we have narrowed the field down to the Sweet 16.
Illinois was the first to fall on Sunday, as the Illini were unable to handle the size of Kentucky, losing 84-75. Kylan Boswell led the way for Illinois with 23 points, as they were always in the game before the Wildcats put it away.
We got our first buzzer-beater of the tournament, as Derik Queen sinks a runner as time expires, sending Maryland to the next round over Colorado State, 72-71. The Terps trailed much of the game, but Queen came through clutch at the most opportune time.
Two more are in the late window of games, as Michigan State takes on New Mexico and Oregon meets former Pac-12 rival Arizona.
Saturday saw Purdue and Michigan earn spots in the Sweet 16 while Wisconsin and UCLA both lost.
Here are headlines and complete results from day four of the NCAA Tournament:
Down go the champs of two straight years
For the first time since 2022, Connecticut will not be cutting down the nets, as the two-time defending national champion Huskies were eliminated by Florida, 77-75.
The game was a classic battle of powerhouse programs, as Walter Clayton Jr. knocked down the critical bucket to lift the Gators to the Sweet 16.
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Second Round
(Sunday, March 23)
- Florida 77, Connecticut 75
- Duke 89, Baylor 66
- Alabama 80, Saint Mary’s 66
- Kentucky 84, Illinois 75
- Maryland 72, Colorado State 71
- Iowa State vs. Ole Miss (truTV)
- New Mexico vs. Michigan State, 7:50 p.m. (TNT)
- Oregon vs. Arizona, 8:40 p.m. (TBS)
(All start times are approximate and CST)