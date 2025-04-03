NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four: How to watch, TV, streaming, odds
The last time a team captured the NCAA Women’s Tournament title as a member of the Big Ten was before the craze of Y2K. For those too young to remember that, it means the year 2000 and just Google it.
Purdue knocked off Duke that season, claiming gold in 1999 between championships by Tennessee and Connecticut. Maryland, a current Big Ten program, won it all in 2006 while they were in the ACC.
Iowa was on the cusp of cutting down the nets each of the past two seasons behind star Caitlin Clark, but the Hawkeyes fell in the finals to LSU and South Carolina. Michigan State also made it to the title game in 2005 before losing to Baylor, while the Boilermakers were back there in 2001, losing to Notre Dame.
Two Big Ten teams nearly made it to Tampa but USC was knocked off by Connecticut, becoming the only No. 1 seed to not advance. Of course, the Trojans were without All-American JuJu Watkins, who suffered an injury earlier in the tourney.
Texas and defending champion South Carolina kick things off Friday night from Amalie Arena when they battle at 6 p.m. CST followed by the Bruins taking on the Huskies. All four teams have won at least 34 games with a combined 11 losses between them.
Winners of the two semifinals will square off Sunday for the title.
Here is how to watch the NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four on Friday, April 4:
NCAA Women’s Tournament Final Four TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Texas (+4.5) vs. South Carolina, 6 p.m. CST
Who: Connecticut (-8.5) vs. UCLA, 8 p.m. CST
When: Friday, April 4
Where: Amalie Arena | Tampa, Florida
Live Stream: ESPN+
TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN2