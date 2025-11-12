Notes: Wisconsin extends the third-longest streak in the Big Ten
MADISON, Wis. - Behind a double-double from junior center Nolan Winter, No.24 Wisconsin defeated Ball State, 86-55, at the Kohl Center.
Team notes
The Badgers have now started the season 3-0
in back-to-back years and the fourth time in the
last six seasons.
Wisconsin moved to 377-73 (.838) - the 10th- best home record in the country among active venues
Head coach Greg Gard improved his overall record to 216-117 (.649), including a mark of 126-36 (.778) at the Kohl Center.
UW is now 77-23 (.770) in regular season,
non-conference games under Gard, including a
mark of 55-5 (.917) at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers have won 53 consecutive home games against non-power conference teams, including a perfect 52-0 record under Gard.
UW has not lost a game to a mid-major opponent at the Kohl Center since dropping a 68-67
decision to Milwaukee on Dec. 9, 2015.
Wisconsin has won 14 consecutive non-conference home games dating back to a Nov. 10, 2023 loss to No. 9 Tennessee. That is the third-longest active streak in the Big Ten, trailing Purdue (34) and Rutgers (18) and tied with Michigan State (15).
Wisconsin led from start to finish in the victory. Wisconsin has now trailed for only 6:33 of game time this season.
This marks the fifth time the Badgers have scored 80+ in each of the first three games of the
season. The first occasion happened in the 1975-76 season and also happened in 1991-92, 2002-03 and 2005-06.
Wisconsin grabbed 15 offensive rebounds
, which led to 15 second chance points. UW
now has 15 offensive boards in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 2023 against No.24 Virginia and SMU in the Fort Myers Tip-off.
The Badgers posted a +20 rebounding margin, the largest of the season, hauling in 45 rebounds to Ball State's 25.
UW held Ball State to 55 points, lowest total
by an opponent this season. The Cardinals
34.0 percent (18-53) shooting was also the Badgers' best defensive effort of the season.
The Badgers went 8-for-8 at the free throw line. UW is shooting 82.8 percent (53-64) from the
free throw line on the season. Wisconsin led the NCAA in FT shooting a year ago with a mark of 82.8 percent.
UW forced Ball State in 14 turnovers. On the
season, the Badgers are forcing 16.7 TOs.
Wisconsin went 6-for-23 from 3-point range
in the first half, registering the third-highest
3FGA in a half in school history.
Most 3FGAs in a Half, Wisconsin History
3FGAs Opponent Date (Half)
25 at Creighton 11/15/16 (1st)
24 at E. Michigan 12/10/94 (2nd)
23 BALL STATE 11/11/25 (1st)
22 vs. Missouri 3/19/94 (2nd)
22 COPPIN STATE 12/23/10 (1st)
Wisconsin finished with a 14-for-38 (36.8 percent) clip from deep, notching its most makes since a win over UCLA last season (19-for-32, 3/14/25).
Six different Badgers drilled multiple triples in the win
Individual notes
Junior Nolan Winter posted his second double-double of the season and sixth of his career,
scoring 19 points with 10 rebounds. Winter's point total was one shy of his career high.
Winter has scored in double figures 20 times in
his career. The Badgers are 17-3 when Winter
scores 10+.
Winter set a career high with 3 blocks.
Graduate student Nick Boyd finished with 12 points, reaching double figures in each of his first three games as a Badgers
Boyd is averaging 19.3 ppg having scored 58
through the first three games. That number trails
only Alando Tucker and Trevon Hughes, for most by a Badger dating back to the 2004-05
season.
Most Points, First 3 Games, Wisconsin (since 2004-05)
Pts Player Season
68 Alando Tucker 2005-06
61 Trevon Hughes 2007-08
58 Nick Boyd 2025-26
57 Bronson Koenig 2015-16
56 Jon Leuer 2010-11
Sophomore Austin Rapp tallied 11 points, two rebounds, three assist and three blocks. Rapp is averaging 10.7 ppg on the season.
Senior Andrew Rohde finished with 10 points, his most as a Badger