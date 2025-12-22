How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs Central Michigan Chippewas

A little home cooking is exactly what the University of Wisconsin needs.



After getting batter and beaten up on the road, the Badgers return home looking to break a two-game losing streak when it faces Central Michigan tonight at the Kohl Center.



Wisconsin has looked unbeatable on its home floor this season, scoring 92.3 points and shooting 47.6 percent from the field in six wins by an average of 24.2 points per game. The Badgers have been the exact opposite outside the state, scoring 72.3 points, 40.2 percent from the field and are 1-4.



The latest defeat, a 76-66 loss to Villanova in Milwaukee on Friday, brought center Nolan Winter to tears.



"They care," head coach Greg Gard said. "Winning matters. In today's day and age of everything going on in college athletics and the individualism that gets attached to whether it's portal or NIL, we lose sight of that winning matters and that stings. It burns. From a coach's standpoint, (the emotion) is good. That tells me they care."



Central Michigan (4-8) is going through a program makeover under first-year head coach Andy Bronkema, having a roster comprised completely of new players (12 transfers, three freshmen). It hasn't gone well, with the Chippewas having lost six of eight and still looking for a power-conference win on the season.



Meeting for the sixth time, the home team has won all five matchups.

Recap: Wisconsin woke up in the second half and delivered clutch plays to force overtime. The momentum stopped there, however, as the #Badgers suffered another hard-to-swallow nonconference loss, this one coming to Villanovahttps://t.co/4qyM7Dlc5O — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) December 20, 2025

How can I watch the Badgers vs. Chippewas?

Date: Monday, Dec.22

Start time: 7 p.m. central

TV channel: Big Ten Network (Chris Vosters and Brian Butch)



You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Chippewas?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 372 or online on The Varsity Network.



Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin captain Charlie Wills (analyst) will call the game.

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to BetMGM as of Dec.22

Odds: Badgers by 31.5

Over/under: 156.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-10000), Central Michigan (+3300)

Wisconsin's record against the spread: 5-6

Wisconsin's record as the favorite: 5-4

Wisconsin's ATS record after a loss: 2-1

Wisconsin's record as home team: 4-2

The info on this week's opponent

All-time, regular season: Wisconsin leads 3-2

All-time, postseason: 0-0

Streaks: Central Michigan has won 1

Last meeting, regular season: Dec. 8, 1986, Mt. Pleasant, Mich., CMU won, 80-66

Badgers schedule

All times Central

Last Five

Nov. 28: vs. TCU (San Diego), L 63-74

Dec. 2: vs. Northwestern, W 85-73

Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, W 96-76

Dec.9: at Nebraska, L 60-90

Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (Milwaukee), L 66-76 OT



Next Five

Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Jan.3: vs. No.6 Purdue, 7 p.m.

Jan.6: vs. UCLA, 8 p.m.

Jan.13: at No. 2 Michigan, 12 p.m./1 p.m.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: