Notes: Wisconsin's offense hits a mark it hasn't reached in 32 years
MADISON, Wis. - Behind a career night from senior Nick Boyd, No.24 Wisconsin defeated Northern Illinois, 97-72, at the Kohl Center.
Team notes
Wisconsin improved to 2-0 on the season and has now started the season 2-0 for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The Badgers have opened 2-0 or better in seven of Greg Gard's 10 full seasons.
Wisconsin moved to 376-73 (.837) - the 10th-best home record in the country among active venues.
UW is now 76-23 in regular season, non-conference games under Gard, including a mark of 54-5 at the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin has won 13 consecutive non-conference home games dating back to a Nov. 10, 2023, loss to No. 9 Tennessee.
Gard improved his overall record to 215-117 (.648), including a mark of 125-36 (.776) at the Kohl Center.
Including 96 points in the season opener, Wisconsin has topped 90 points in the season's first 2 games for the first time since 1993-94 (106 vs. UW-Milwaukee and 103 vs. Loyola Marymount).
Wisconsin shot 49.2 percent from the field, going 30-for-61. On the season, the Badgers are shooting 50.0 percent overall (64-for-128).
The Badgers went 28-for-37 (75.7%) at the line, UW's most FTAs since attempting 47 vs. Arizona last season. UW eclipsed 30 FTAs just twice last season (47 vs. Arizona and 32 vs. UTRGV).
UW is shooting 80.4 percent (45-56) from the free throw line on the season, averaging 22.5 made FTs per game.
For the second consecutive game, UW turned the ball over just nine times. The Badgers led the Big Ten in fewest turnovers (9.6 per game) a year ago.
After forcing 17 turnovers vs. Northern Illinois, Wisconsin is averaging 18.0 forced TOs per
game on the season.
The Badgers out-rebounded the Huskies, 36-25, including 15-4 on the offensive glass. UW is averaging 14.0 offensive boards per game through two contests.
Individual notes
Junior John Blackwell posted 15 points and six rebounds. Including 31 points in the season opener, Blackwell is now averaging 23.0 ppg.
Blackwell's 46 points through the first two games, trails only Alando Tucker, for most by a Badger dating back to the 2004-05 season. Teammate Nick Boyd has also scored 46 points in this season's first two games.
Most Points, First 2 Games, Wisconsin (since 2004-05)
Pts Player Season
48 - Alando Tucker 2005-06
46 - Trevon Hughes 2007-08
46 - Jon Leuer 2010-11
46 - Nick Boyd 2025-26
46 - John Blackwell 2025-26
43 - D’Mitrik Trice 2018-19
40 - Bronson Koenig 2015-16
Blackwell scored in double figures for the 46th time in his career. The Badgers are 32-14 in such games.
Blackwell surpassed 900 career points, now totaling 901 in his collegiate career.
Graduate student Nick Boyd finished with a career-high 25 points, going 8-for-16 from the field, 3-8 from 3FGs and 6-8 at the line. He added 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
Boyd is averaging 23.0 ppg having scored 46 points in two games, matching the second-highest scoring start to the season by a Badger since 2004-05.
Junior Nolan Winter recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Winter has scored in double figures 19 times in his career. The Badgers are 16-3 when Winter scores 10+.
Freshman Aleksas Bieliauskas scored his first collegiate points and finished with eight points, four rebounds.
Freshman Will Garlock posted his first collegiate points, finishing with five points, two reobunds and two assists.
Freshman Hayden Jones tallied his first career points, ending with five points, going 5-for-8 at
the FT line.
Graduate student Isaac Gard notched a career-high five points.