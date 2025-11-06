Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northern Illinois Huskies | How to watch, stream & listen
No. 24 Wisconsin continues its four-game homestand with a battle against Northern Illinois Friday night at the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin started its 128th season of hoops with a 96-64 win over Campbell on Monday night at the Kohl Center, holding the Fighting Camels without a field goal for the final 10:35 and outscored the Camels 31-4 during the stretch. It was the 10th consecutive season Wisconsin opened its home schedule with a win and the 27th time in the last 28 years.
During the Greg Gard era, UW has won its 10 home openers by an average margin of 23.6 points per game.
Northern Illinois cleaned house after last season's 6-25 campaign, turning over all 16 roster spots prior to the season. The Huskies were picked 13th (last) in the MAC preseason poll, but delivered a 102-82 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.
Wisconsin and Northern Illinois have met 13 times on the basketball court, with the Badgers holding an 11-2 advantage, but haven't played each other since 2000.
How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Huskies?
Date: Friday, Nov.7
Start time: 7:30 p.m. central
TV channel: Big Ten Network (Cory Provus and Jordan Taylor)
Streaming: You can stream the Big Ten Network through a live TV streaming service like Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV, or by using the FOX Sports app with your cable or satellite TV credentials.
How can I listen to Badgers vs. Huskies?
Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being WIBA-AM 1310 in Madison and 95.7 BIG FM in Milwaukee. Other affiliates broadcasting Badger sports include WDUZ-AM/FM in Green Bay, WXCE-AM in Amery, and WBEV-FM in Beaver Dam. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 196 or online via the Varisty Network.
Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin all-conference center Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.
What are the recreational betting odds?
Odds according to Action Network as of Nov.6
Odds: Badgers by 27.5
Over/under: 156
Moneyline: Badgers -110, Huskies -110
The info on this week's opponent
Badgers vs Huskies
All-time, regular season: 11-2
All-time, postseason: 0-0
All-time, regular season in Madison: 8-0
Streaks: Wisconsin has won nine of the last 10 games, dating back to 1977.
Last meeting, regular season: Nov. 25, 2000, Kohl Center, Badgers won, 68-64
Badgers nonconference schedule 2025
All times Central
Nov. 3: vs. Campbell, W 96-64
Nov. 7: vs. Northern Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 11: vs. Ball State, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 17: vs. SIUE, 7 p.m.
Nov. 21: vs. BYU (Salt Lake City, UT), 3 p.m.
Rady's Children Invitational
Nov. 27: vs. Providence (San Diego, CA), 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 28: vs. Florida or TCU (San Diego, CA), 2 p.m./4:30 p.m.
Dec. 6: vs. Marquette, 1 p.m.
Dec. 19: vs. Villanova (at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee), 7 p.m.
Dec. 22: vs. Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.