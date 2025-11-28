Notes: Wisconsin's point total ties a Badgers nonconference record
Team and individual notes from Wisconsin's 104-83 victory over Providence in the semifinals of the Rady Children's Invitational at the Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego
TEAM NOTES
The Badgers have now started the season 5-1 or better in back-to-back years and the sixth time in the Greg Gard era. UW started 6-0 last season and 5-1 in 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23.
Wisconsin recorded its first win over the Friars since Dec. 26, 1961.
The Badgers have won 7 of their last 8 – and 12 of their last 14 – regular-season neutral site games dating back to 2021-22.
Head coach Greg Gard improved his overall record to 218-118 (.649).
UW is now 79-24 (.767) in regular season, nonconference games under Gard.
UW's 104 points is the team's most in a nonconference game since a 105-70 win over Eastern Illinois on Dec. 28, 1995.
This also matches the most points UW has ever scored against a major conference team in a non-conference game. The Badgers topped Georgia Tech, 104-84 on Dec. 28, 1963.
Wisconsin improved to 17-0 when scoring at least 90 points under Gard.
The Badgers are averaging 91.2 ppg on the season, the team's third-highest scoring average through 6 games in school history.
Highest Scoring Avg, First Six Games
Avg. - Pts - Season
95.5 - 469 - 1993-94
93.7 - 466 - 1970-71
91.2 - 458 - 2025-26
89.2 - 449 - 1967-68
The Friars entered the game averaging 93.1 ppg and Wisconsin held them to their second-lowest scoring out of the season and 10.3 points below their average.
Including 14 3FGs on Thursday, the Badgers are averaging 11.7 3FGs per game, which is tied with Nebraska for tops in the Big Ten and 11th nationally.
Wisconsin's 40 3FGAs tied the school's single- game record, previously establish against Temple on Dec. 3, 2001.
UW turned it over just 8 times and is now averaging just 9.5 turnovers per game on the season, which ranks third in the Big Ten.
The Badgers dished out 21 assists, their third game with 20+ dimes this season. In all of last season UW had a TOTAL of 3 games with 20+ assists.
UW tallied 10 steals, the team's second-highest mark of the season (11 vs. Campbell).
The Badgers had 10+ steals in just two games all of last season.
With 14 offensive rebounds against Providence, the Badgers have now posted 10+ offensive rebounds in every game this season, averaging 13.7 orpg.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
Graduate student Nick Boyd scored a career-high 33 points on 14-for-24 shooting. He also
added seven rebounds and seven assists, his highest marks in both stats as a Badger.
Boyd has scored in double figures in all six games this season, including four games with 20+.
Boyd ranks 2nd in the Big Ten averaging 21.5 ppg this season.
Boyd is 13-for-37 (35.1%) from 3-point range, averaging 2.1 3FGs per game.
Junior Nolan Winter registered his fourth double-double in six games this season, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Winter now has seven career doubles. He scored in double figures for the 22nd time and UW is 18-4 in such games.
Sophomore Austin Rapp tallied 20 points, his most as a Badger, going 5-for-11 from 3-point range. He added 8 rebounds and 3 blocks, both matching his most in a UW uniform.
Rapp has scored in double figures in four of six games as a Badger, averaging 11.5 ppg on the season.
Junior John Blackwell finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. Blackwell scored in double figures for the fifth time in six games this season and the 49th time in his career.
Redshirt sophomore Jack Janicki posted a season-high 9 points on 3-for-3 shooting from behind the arc, matching his career-high for 3FGs in a game.