Preview: One Badger could be in for a big night when No.24 Wisconsin takes on Ball State
MADISON, Wis. - Starting its season-opening four-game homestand with a pair of victories, No.24 Wisconsin hosts Ball State in a nonconference contest that will be the Badgers' annual Military Appreciation Game. The Veteran’s Day matchup with be dedicated to recognizing and honoring those who have served, and the Badgers will be giving away 5,000 rally towels in collaboration with Heating and Housing for Heros.
Here is a look at both teams and a prediction for tonight's contest.
Ball State (2-0, 0-0 Mid-American) vs. No.24 Wisconsin (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)
Date/Time – Tuesday, November 11, 7:30 p.m.
Arena – Kohl Center
Television – Big Ten Network (Chris Vosters and Jordan Taylor)
Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch)
Coaches - Greg Gard at Wisconsin (215-117 in his 11th season). Michael Lewis at Ball State (51-45 in his fourth season).
Series – Wisconsin leads 6-2 (6-0 in Madison)
Point Spread – Wisconsin -25.5
Wisconsin probable starters
2 Nick Boyd (6-3 Senior Guard, 23.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.5 apg)
7 Andrew Rohde (6-6 Senior Guard, 6.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 2.0 apg)
22 Austin Rapp (6-10 Sophomore Forward, 10.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg)
25 John Blackwell (6-4 Junior Guard, 23.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.5 apg)
31 Nolan Winter (6-11 Junior Forward, 14.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.0 apg)
Off the bench
0 Braeden Carrington (6-5 Senior Guard, 4.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.5 apg)
5 Jack Janicki (6-5 Sophomore Guard, 2.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.5 apg)
13 Hayden Jones (6-6 Freshman Guard)
23 Will Garlock (7-0 Freshman Center, 2.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.0 apg)
32 Aleksas Bieliauskas (6-10 Freshman Forward, 4.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.5 apg)
Player to watch
Boyd finished with a career-high 25 points in Friday's win over Northern Illinois, going 8-for-16 from the field, 3-8 from 3FGs and 6-8 at the line. He added 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.
Ball State probable starters
2 Davion Hill (6-2 Sophomore Guard, 16.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 4.0 apg)
4 Kayden Fish (6-6 Sophomore Forward, 7.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.5 apg)
5 Armoni Ziegler (6-4 Junior Guard, 16.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.0 apg)
13 Devon Barnes (6-1 Senior Guard, 7.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.5 apg)
24 Mason Jones (6-7 Junior Forward, 3.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.0 apg)
Off the bench
1 Elmore James (6-3 Senior Guard, 10.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.0 apg)
3 Juwan Maxey (6-0 Senior Guard, 5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg)
7 Cam Denson (6-7 Senior Forward, 12.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg)
Player to watch
Hill has been remarkedly consistent in his first season with the Cardinals. The junior college transfer had 16 points, eight boards and four assists in the season opener and 16 points, six rebounds and four helpers on Friday.
Series notes
The Badgers are 6-0 all time against Ball State, but the two teams haven't met since Nov. 20, 1999 when UW beat BSU 60-50 at the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin is 42-13 all-time against schools currently in the Mid-American Conference. Dating back to 1999, the Badgers have won nine straight against the MAC, including Friday's win over Northern Illinois.
Ball State hasn't played a team from the Big Ten Conference since Dec. 21, 2023, at Minnesota.
The Cardinals are 12-60 against teams currently in the Big Ten, lasting beating a Big Ten team on November 24, 2002.
Wisconsin notes
The Badgers are looking for their third 3-0 start in the past five seasons. The Badgers have started 3-0 or better in four of Gard's nine full seasons, including starting 8-0 last season.
Wisconsin has won its last 14 non-conference home games. That streak, which started with a victory against Robert Morris on Nov. 17, 2023, is the third-longest in the Big Ten Conference, tied with Michigan State and trailing Purdue (37) and Rutgers (17). During the streak, Wisconsin has outscored its opponents on average 83.07 to 63.71.
Wisconsin's 193 points scored in its firsttwo games are the third-most in school history as only the 1970-71 (216) and 1993-94 (209) teams put up more in its first-two games.
Guards John Blackwell and Nick Boyd each posted 46 points through the first two games, which only trails only Alando Tucker, for most by a Badger dating back to the 2004-05 season.
Ball State notes
Ball State will play its first Top 25 opponent since 2019 when it played No. 22 Washington.
Ball State controlled the closing minutes in the 75-64 win over Louisiana and 84-54 decision vs the Mansfield (Pa.). Ball State used an 11-2 run with under five minutes on the clock vs Louisiana to create separation in the season opener and scored 36 of the last 44 overall against Mansfield.
Against Mansfield, The Cardinals shot 50.8 percent (32-63) from the field, 26.1 percent
(6-23) on 3-pointers and 51.9 percent (14-27) at the charity stripe. The Mountaineers were limited to 37.7 percent (20-53) on field goals including 11.1 percent (2-18) from distance.
Guards Barnes, Hill, and Maxey and Davion Hill have all put up big scoring games in their
collegiate careers. Barnes put up 40 points in a game as a freshman at Triton Community College and 33 against California Baptist as a sophomore at Tarleton State. Maxey scored 29 points against Milwaukee last season, and Hill scored in double figures 22 times last year, including having 38 at Northwest Florida State College.
Prediction
Could tonight be Nolan Winter's time to shine?
The Badgers haven't been fluid with their offense through a pair of 40-minute games but the spacing and aggressiveness from Wiscosnin's guards have each yielded high scoring performances. Now, with the Badgers facing a Ball State roster without a player over 6-foot-9 and a rotation with its taller player being 6-foot-7, Winter could be in line for a big night.
The junior has laid the groundwork for it when he faces a favorable matchup. The 7-footer had 17 points and 15 rebounds in an exhibition win over UW-Platteville and had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the win over Campbell. It could be feast night in the low post.
Wisconsin shouldn't have too much of a problem with this one.
Prediction: Wisconsin by 25
Worgull's Prediction: 2-0 (2-0 ATS)
Points off Prediction: 13