The Wisconsin Badgers' NCAA Tournament resume coming into 2026 isn't strong enough to guarantee a spot in the big dance.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Wisconsin 11 spots away from a March Madness berth as of Dec. 31.

The Badgers failed to pick up any real quality wins in the non-conference slate, dropping games to Villanova, BYU and TCU. Their best win came over a Providence team at a neutral site, but that win is on the brink of becoming a Quad 3 victory.

With conference play about to get into full swing, Wisconsin needs to pick up some big wins in order to secure its spot in March Madness

Honorable Mention(s): Every game against Purdue or Michigan

To avoid redundancy, Wisconsin's matchups against the Boilermakers and Wolverines are bunched into one group. Getting a win over a top-eight team, whether at home or on the road, would be a clear differentiator over other bubble teams. Will it happen? Probably not. But if it does, the Badgers will fly up the rankings.

4. at Penn State

The Nittany Lions are one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, and quite frankly, one of the bottom teams across the Power 4 conferences.

Still, Penn State has given the Badgers fits recently, having come away with a victory in back-to-back seasons and have won two of the last three matchups at the Bryce Jordan center.

Wisconsin can't afford to take a bad loss, and dropping a game to Penn State would be exactly that.

3. vs UCLA

Sandwiched between a home game against Purdue and a road matchup with Michigan to open the new year, Wisconsin has to come away with a win against the Bruins on Tuesday. Starting the new year on a three-game losing streak could shatter some of Wisconsin's recently built confidence.

Plus, a victory here would immediately become Wisconsin's best so far. UCLA is ranked 42nd in the NET and 33rd on KenPom.

When the two teams meet Tuesday, the Bruins will have been in the Midwest for nearly a week, as they face Iowa in Iowa City on Saturday.

2. vs Michigan State

Michigan State has once again established itself as one of the Big Ten's top teams. They've got an elite defense and one of the nation's top point guards in Jeremy Fears.

But as the Spartans try to slow the game down and control the interior, a three-point barrage from Wisconsin could give the Badgers a legitimate chance at an upset.

Pair that with a home court advantage, one that will feature a student section that will be back from winter break, and it becomes arguably Wisconsin's best chance at knocking off one of the conference's best teams.

1. at Indiana

Assembly Hall is one of college basketball's top venues and hardest places to win on the road.

Indiana is also squarely on the bubble right now, meaning a win over the Hoosiers could have legitimate NCAA Tournament ramifications, even more than just another quality road win in the Big Ten.

With a road matchup against Illinois and a game against Michigan State coming immediately after, Wisconsin can't overlook the importance of this matchup.

