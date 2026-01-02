Wisconsin Badgers' veteran roster getting important contributions from freshmen

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard knew the Badgers had to get older in the transfer portal. Sketching out a plan to replace six graduating seniors, one being a 2025 All-American, two entrenched starters, and two other key contributors, Gard and the UW staff added veteran starters and reserves to help elevate the program.



But the Badgers didn't want to lose sight of recruiting and developing players, a process that has yielded countless success stories since Gard arrived in 2001 and one that has started to fortify UW's current rotation.



"The thing that makes them good is there's a balance within them," Gard said of the four freshmen who have started to impact his team. "There's an age difference. There's a maturity. I don't have any goofballs out there in that group, but they all bring something a little bit different."



UW broke camp with the starting five comprised of three transfers and two returning juniors, as well as an experience senior being a top reserve. The Badgers start 2026 and the restart of Big Ten play with freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas starting the last six games, guards Hayden Jones and Zach Kinziger taking minutes from experienced guards Braeden Carrington and Jack Janicki off the bench, and center Will Garlock starting to provide a needed depth at the rim.



Over the last two games, the foursome has played over 129 minutes on the court and produced points and rebounds. More than those, however, Gard likely appreciates that each freshman has contributed the little things that lead to winning.



Bieliauskas has started the last six games and has constantly competed for rebounds, averaging 4.7 boards per start. Jones started to place of John Blackwell against Central Michigan and scored five points but drew five fouls with his movement with and without the ball.



Both players were expected to play at some point because of their backgrounds playing professionally over seas and in international competition.



Garlock was expected to contribute some but has steadily earning more trust. He played over 14 minutes against Central Michigan and 11 against Milwaukee, two of his highest-logged minute games this season and played turnover free.



"Being able to take in all that information right when I got here in the summer was really good (to) really expand my game and build my game," said Garlock, who is 6-for-7 from the field and had 18 assists to two turnovers.



"I didn't know what kind of role I was gonna have to start off with, but I'm always ready. "Whenever coach calls my number, I'm ready. Whatever position i'm in, just be able to learn and grow over time has been really good."



The biggest surprise has been Kinziger, who appeared destined to redshirt after not appearing in the first 11 games of the season and having a log jam of guards in front of him. Growing steadily in practice, and with his head coach calling him an aggressive and confident player, the Badgers felt Kinziger could be an asset on the court if starting point guard Nick Boyd needs a break or needs to reset.



Kinziger had played over 30 minutes the last two games, almost as much as sophomore Jack Janicki and twice as much as Carrington, calling the last two games "fun."



"I came in a little different way and different time than a lot," Kinziger said. "Everyone's kind of unique ... I just kept playing my role in practice very single day, trying to get my teammates better ... I was on a ready basis if he ever needed me. When (Coach Gard) came to me and said we might need some minutes out of you, I was ready to go and ready to play and help any way that I can."



Added Gard: "We have confidence in Zach that he can keep us going in the right direction. You can never have enough guys who will scrap, fight, and claw tooth and nail on every possession."



The fight has been missing at times in the first half of the season for Wisconsin, especially against teams who are equally, if not more talented than the Badgers. That'll be the case Saturday against No.5 Purdue, which has the nation's most efficient offense at 128.6 points per 100 possessions, All-American Braden Smith at point guard, a 40 percent three-point shooter in Fletcher Loyer, and two imposive low-post presences in Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff.



It's also a test the Badgers haven't faced with their newfound depth on the bench, which gives Wisconsin more options to compete with.



"They've all done some good things," Gard said. "Most importantly, they love playing for the front of the jersey. Two grew up here. Two, you can't get any farther away (from) where they grew up, but they understand what this place is about. That's why they came here. They'll continue to help us this year and moving forward."

