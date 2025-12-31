Wisconsin ends the nonconference with one of the Big Ten's longest active streaks

MADISON, Wis. - News and notes from Wisconsin's 80-60 victory over Milwaukee, improving the Badgers to 9-4 overall and finishing the nonconference portion of the schedule with an 8-3 record.



Team Notes

The Badgers are now 8-0 at home this season and moved to 382-73 (.840) all-time - the 10th-best all-time home record in the country among active venues.



Wisconsin is 131-36 (.784) at home under head coach Greg Gard, who is now 222-121 (.647) as the head coach at Wisconsin.



UW improved to 34-2 all-time against Milwaukee, including a 23-2 record in Madison. The Badgers are 3-0 against Milwaukee under Gard.



UW is now 82-25 (.766) in regular season, non-conference games under Gard, including a mark of 59-5 (.922) at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin has won 19 consecutive non-conference home games dating back to a Nov. 10, 2023, loss to No. 9 Tennessee. That equals the longest-active streak in the Big Ten (tied with Indiana and Oregon) and the fifth-longest in UW history.



Wisconsin reached 80 points for the ninth time this season, going 9-0 in such games. The Badgers shot 49.1 percent from the field in the win (28-57), including 59.3 percent (16-27) in the second half.



Wisconsin held Milwaukee to 33.3 percent (21-63) shooting, including 3-for-22 (13.6 percent) from deep. Both figures are UW opponent lows this season.



UW went 20-for-32 from the free throws, marking the fourth game with 20 made FTs (4-0 in such games). The 32 FTAs is the second-highest tally of the season, trailing only the 28-37 against Northern Illinois on Nov. 7, 2025.



Wisconsin finished with nine turnovers, the seventh time with single-digit giveaways, going 7-0 in those contests.



The Badgers are averaging 10.6 turnovers per game on the season.



UW recorded 31 bench points, giving the Badgers 75 in their last two games. Wisconsin was averaging 14.4 bench points per game through the first 11 games of the season. Wisconsin held Milwaukee to just 21 first-half points, which is the Badgers' fewest allowed in the first half this season and matches the lowest single-half total by a UW opponent this season (Villanova, 21, second half).

#Badgers Final Scorers

Nick Boyd 16, Nolan Winter 14, John Blackwell 8, Hayden Jones 8, Andrew Rohde 7, Austin Rapp 6, Braeden Carrington 5, Will Garlock 5, Zach Kinziger 5, Aleksas Bieliauskas 4, Jack Robison 2.



Individual notes

Junior Nolan Winter tallied 14 points and 7 rebounds in 21 minutes. Winter now has 11 games this season scoring in double-digits, including his last 6 games.



Graduate student Nick Boyd posted 16 points in 22 minutes. Boyd has scored in double figures in all 13 games this season and ranks 6th in the Big Ten in scoring this season, averaging 19.2 ppg.



Freshman Will Garlock matched his career high with 5 points while grabbing 4 rebounds in 12 minutes.



Freshman Hayden Jones scored a career high 8 points in a career-best 11 minutes.



Freshman Zach Kinziger saw his most extensive action, playing 18 minutes, recording 5 points.

- Notes provided by UW Brand Communications

