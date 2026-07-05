Player Previews: Can Wisconsin's Offense Feature WR Malachi Coleman's Athleticism?

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with Wisconsin's tallest receiver, Minnesota transfer Malachi Coleman.

2025 Stats

Five catches (nine targets), 83 yards

Overview

Coleman is one of the more intriguing transfers Wisconsin landed this offseason. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout from Lincoln, Nebraska was once one of the most coveted recruits in the country. He was a consensus top-65 player in the entire country in the class of 2023, as well as the 10th or 11th-best wideout in the nation depending on if you ask On3/Rivals or 247Sports, respectively.

However, he's since struggled to make an impact at two different Big Ten schools. Initially committing to the howtown Huskers out of high school, Coleman spent two seasons at Nebraska where he reeled in eight catches for 139 yards and one touchdown, all of which came in his true freshman campaign. He then redshirted as a sophomore, and had a quiet year with the Gophers last fall.

Still, the wideout has some legit ability — there's a reason he was once one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation.

Coleman didn't garner too much coverage this spring in Wisconsin's convoluted, crowded wide receiver room. Nonetheless, he possesses traits no other Badger wideout does.

Best-Case Scenario

The good news for Coleman is that a best-case scenario for him doesn't necessarily need to be his big-time breakout; the receiver still has two seasons of eligibility to make an impact. If he takes strides as a redshirt junior in Madison, and sets himself up for a potential starting role as a senior, that's about the most he could ask for.

Realisitically, I don't see Coleman cracking the starting lineup this fall. But that doesn't mean he can't make an impact. Again, he has tools that no other Wisconsin wideout can lay claim to. His 6-foot-5 frame makes him an intruiguing jump-ball option and potential red-zone threat. The Badgers haven't had a receiver they can rely on to go consistently win one-on-one jump ball situations, and the potential is there with Coleman.

In a best-case scenario, he carves out a rotational role, earning snaps in the red zone and when Wisconsin needs a bigger-bodied receiver. His frame lends itself to blocking on the perimeter, which is crucial in earning him snaps. He has a modest yet career year, reeling in a couple of touchdowns and something in the neighborbood of 250 yards.

Worst-Case Scenario

As mentioned, Coleman's climb to the top of the depth chart, at least in 2026, looks treacherous. The worst-case scenario for the wideout reminds me of Joseph Griffin Jr, the former big-bodied Wisconsin wideout who almost never saw the field despite his tantalizing size and traits.

In this case, Coleman's impact is next to nothing this fall. He burns through another year of eligibility, and likely contemplates transferring ahead of his redshirt senior season.

Prediction

Wisconsin wideout Malachi Coleman. | Christian Borman.

If the rest of Wisconsin's offense can take steps forward, I beleive Coleman can do the same. Otherwise, I just don't see there being enough balls to go around for the tall, lanky wideout to make an impact.

If the Badgers' passing game is somewhat respectable in 2026, they'll be able to sustain several at least semi-productive receivers. Again, with how crowded this position group is, I don't see Coleman being one of them. But he can be something of a sixth man off the bench, a rotational option whose frame makes him ideal for red zone packages.

Does that happen this fall? It's hard to say. Every conceivable arrow for Wisconsin's offense and passing game is pointed upwards, but I'm not sold that this offense will be able to sustain enough productive receivers for Coleman to be a consistent threat in the passing game, even as a rotational option. I envision single-digit catches this fall.