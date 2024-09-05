Report: Badgers' guard Camren Hunter fully cleared for basketball activities
Wisconsin had a tumultuous offseason with the departures of Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Storrs to the transfer portal for mostly NIL-related reasons, and their biggest addition might be Central Arkansas transfer Camren Hunter — and they just got good news on their new guard.
After two great seasons at Central Arkansas, he missed all of last year due to injury. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein, however, is reporting that he has been fully cleared for basketball activities, pointing towards him starting the 2024-25 season fully healthy.
After earning 2021-22 Freshman of the Year honors in the Atlantic Sun, Hunter had a tremendous junior season averaging 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds per game in 2022-23 on 42.3/31.1/78.6 shooting splits.
"The first thing that pops out is his physical ability to play in this league, and play in the Big Ten, there is no doubt he's ready to do that," Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said. "Cam's a sweetheart of a kid. He fits right in, even though it says Arkansas next to his name."
With Hepburn, Storr and Tyler Wahl now gone, Wisconsin is in desperate need of a No. 1 option to step up offensively. Hunter has the potential to be one of the most important players on the roster and a go-to scoring threat.
"I am really dynamic, I mean, three-level scorer, but I like to get my teammates involved first," Hunter said. "I like to put pressure on the rim that's for sure. I finish with both hands, I am a two-way guard, I am going to guard I am going to defend. I'm sneaky athletic, I am more athletic than most people think."
The Badgers will tip off the season in just over 50 days against UW-River Falls in an exhibition at the Kohl Center on Oct. 30. The regular season will officially get underway only five days later against Holy Cross.