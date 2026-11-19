How to watch, stream & listen to Wisconsin Badgers basketball vs. Seton Hall Pirates
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Wisconsin's 2026-27 season really begins now.
After beating four mid-major opponents to start the season, the Badgers face Seton Hall from the Big East to the semifinals of the Baha Mar Championship tomorrow in The Bahamas.
Wisconsin (4-0) has settled into a comfort zone at home in nonconference play, having won a Big Ten-best 23 consecutive nonconference games at the Kohl Center. Away from home has been a different story, especially last season. UW went 1-3 in neutral-site nonconference games last season and finished the year 9-9 away from home.
The Pirates (3-1) already tested themselves in their last game, suffering an 82-76 loss at No.16 Alabama on Friday. Starting center Terry Copeland Jr. has been an impact player with double figures in scoring in the first three games, shooting 9-for-12 from the floor, but didn't play against the Crimson Tide due to the flu. The absence of Coleman allowed freshman forward Ilay Dolinski to shine with 15 points (6-for-7), five rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal in 17 minutes.
The Pirates' strength has been their defense, holding teams Alabama had averaged 16.3 three-point makes per game but was held to 7-for-21 from the perimeter against Seton Hall.
How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Pirates?
Date: Thursday, Nov.19
Start time: 7:30 p.m. central
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
You can stream CBS Sports Network using live TV streaming services, cable provider logins, or the CBS Sports Network Website.
How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Pirates?
Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being 1310 WIBA-AM, FOX Sports 1070, and 101.5 WIBA-FM in the Madison area and 620 WTMJ-AM and 94.5 ESPN in Milwaukee. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 266 or online on The Varsity Network.
Lane Grindle (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-American Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.
What are the recreational betting odds?
Odds according to Covers.com as of Nov.18
Odds: Badgers by 5.5
Over/under: 140.5
Moneyline: Wisconsin (-205), Seton Hall (+180)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series info
All-time, regular season: 0-0
All-time, postseason: 0-0
All-time vs. Big East: Wisconsin leads 106-95
Wisconsin's 2026 nonconference schedule
All times Central
Nov.2: Denver, W 75-68
Nov.6: Delaware, W 73-64
Nov.10: Fairfield, W 89-42
Nov.15: Coastal Carolina, W 89-81
Nov.19: vs. Seton Hall (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), 7:30 p.m.
Nov.20: vs. N.C. State/Murray State (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), TBD
Nov.25: Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.
Dec.5: at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Dec.12: vs. Villanova (in Philadelphia), 11 a.m.
Dec.19: vs. Auburn (in Nashville), 3 p.m.
Dec.22: Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Dec.30: Colorado State, 7 p.m.
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin men's basketball since 2004, having previously written for Rivals, USA Today, 247sports, Fox Sports, the Associated Press, the Janesville Gazette, and the Wisconsin State Journal.Follow TheBadgerNation