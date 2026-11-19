Wisconsin's 2026-27 season really begins now.



After beating four mid-major opponents to start the season, the Badgers face Seton Hall from the Big East to the semifinals of the Baha Mar Championship tomorrow in The Bahamas.



Wisconsin (4-0) has settled into a comfort zone at home in nonconference play, having won a Big Ten-best 23 consecutive nonconference games at the Kohl Center. Away from home has been a different story, especially last season. UW went 1-3 in neutral-site nonconference games last season and finished the year 9-9 away from home.



The Pirates (3-1) already tested themselves in their last game, suffering an 82-76 loss at No.16 Alabama on Friday. Starting center Terry Copeland Jr. has been an impact player with double figures in scoring in the first three games, shooting 9-for-12 from the floor, but didn't play against the Crimson Tide due to the flu. The absence of Coleman allowed freshman forward Ilay Dolinski to shine with 15 points (6-for-7), five rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal in 17 minutes.



The Pirates' strength has been their defense, holding teams Alabama had averaged 16.3 three-point makes per game but was held to 7-for-21 from the perimeter against Seton Hall.

Blessing your feed with a tropical timelapse 🇧🇸⏱️ pic.twitter.com/2Cy2OQGb8U — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 18, 2026

How can I watch the Badgers vs. the Pirates?

Date: Thursday, Nov.19

Start time: 7:30 p.m. central

TV channel: CBS Sports Network



You can stream CBS Sports Network using live TV streaming services, cable provider logins, or the CBS Sports Network Website.

How can I listen to Badgers vs. the Pirates?

Radio: The Badger Radio Network includes numerous stations across Wisconsin, with key stations being 1310 WIBA-AM, FOX Sports 1070, and 101.5 WIBA-FM in the Madison area and 620 WTMJ-AM and 94.5 ESPN in Milwaukee. The game can also be heard on Sirius XM Channel 266 or online on The Varsity Network.



Lane Grindle (play-by-play) and former Wisconsin All-American Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Wisconsin is in Nassau to prepare for the Baha Mar Championship, aiming to win its fourth holiday tournament since 2021.

A closer look at the opponents the #Badgers could see in The Bahamas.https://t.co/MVvXPJnqBY — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 17, 2026

What are the recreational betting odds?

Odds according to Covers.com as of Nov.18



Odds: Badgers by 5.5

Over/under: 140.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-205), Seton Hall (+180)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series info

All-time, regular season: 0-0

All-time, postseason: 0-0

All-time vs. Big East: Wisconsin leads 106-95

Wisconsin's 2026 nonconference schedule

All times Central



Nov.2: Denver, W 75-68

Nov.6: Delaware, W 73-64

Nov.10: Fairfield, W 89-42

Nov.15: Coastal Carolina, W 89-81

Nov.19: vs. Seton Hall (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), 7:30 p.m.

Nov.20: vs. N.C. State/Murray State (Baha Mar Championship, Bahamas), TBD

Nov.25: Northeastern, 6:30 p.m.

Dec.5: at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Dec.12: vs. Villanova (in Philadelphia), 11 a.m.

Dec.19: vs. Auburn (in Nashville), 3 p.m.

Dec.22: Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Dec.30: Colorado State, 7 p.m.