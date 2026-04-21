Wisconsin Officially Announces the Addition of Aussie Point Guard

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin basketball program landed a commitment from Australian point guard Owen Foxwell just a few weeks ago after flipping him from LSU. But as we know, commitments these days are never a sure thing.



But Owen Foxwell joining the Badgers is.

The Wisconsin basketball team officially announced the addition of the Aussie point guard.

Welcome to Wisconsin, Owen Foxwell!



The point guard arrives in Madison after spending time with the Melbourne Phoenix in the NBL.



🔗 https://t.co/tZoIpOBnGW pic.twitter.com/BpDCI5BN52 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 21, 2026

What Greg Gard Has to Say on the Signing of Foxwell

Gard released a statement on the official signing.

"Owen is a fantastic point guard who is mature, experienced, and an excellent leader. He's played at the highest level in Australia and has had great success with winning teams," Gard said. "His personality fits our culture really well, and he's a consummate teammate and proven winner. As we build next year's roster, his game pairs terrifically with our experienced front line. We're looking forward to getting Owen to Madison soon to begin our off-season preparation."

Foxwell is joining the Badgers after playing five years with the Melbourne Phoenix in the Australian NBL, an extremely competitive professional league. Last season, he averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor.

"This opportunity is something I've always wanted," Foxwell said in the program's press release. "I am super excited to get started, get on the floor, and start helping contribute to the success of the program."

Foxwell will join LaTrevion Fenderson and fellow NBL standout Jackson Ball as the Badgers' 2026 class.